Spectra7 Microsystems to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on November 18th

Company to release third quarter results November 29th

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that CEO, Raouf Halim, and CFO, Bonnie Tomei will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The virtual presentation is scheduled at 3:30PM EST / 12:30PM PST.

(PRNewsfoto/Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.)

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the Expo. Interested investors should contact Spectra7 Investor Relations at ir@spectra7.com or their Ladenburg Thalmann representative to secure a meeting time.

Interested parties may register to watch the Spectra7 presentation at conference.ladenburg.com and request one-on-one meeting with Spectra7 on the event website.

In addition, the Company intends to release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 29, 2021.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Kreps/Jim Fanucchi

Darrow Associates

214-597-8200

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Bonnie Tomei

Chief Financial Officer

669-212-1089

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

John Mitchell

Public Relations

650-269-3043

pr@spectra7.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.