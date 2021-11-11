KraftPal Technologies - World's First Global Pallet Company That Will Accelerate Supply Chain Transition to Environmentally Sustainable Solutions

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KraftPal is a manufacturer of durable lightweight and recyclable corrugated pallets using a high-speed automated system and is on the mission to eliminate the last stronghold of wood in the mainstream logistical pipeline, leading a paradigm shift in the pallet industry.

The rise of green consumerism is creating a revolution in global corporate manufacturing and corporate decision processes. Sustainable packaging is playing an ever-increasing role in the tidal turn in consumer spending and corporate identity programs. An immediate solution to global supply chains that directly and indirectly affect the most important environmental issues such as: climate change, land systems change, biodiversity, ocean acidification and aerosol pollution, is already available.

KraftPal is the first company which has developed designs of corrugated cardboard pallets that meet industry standards of legacy wooden pallets. It operates in $80 billion-dollar fragmented industry that has traditionally been dominated by the wood pallet industry and is positioning itself to aggressively expand operations in North America after the EU, Nordics, and Saudi Arabia (partner of government in Vision 2030 national program) lead its initial global development and expansion programs with over 200 multinational clients.

Company has won several global packaging awards at WPO (World Packaging Organisation) and successfully introduced and sold its product for over eight years to several Fortune 500 companies and has patented both product portfolios and high-speed manufacturing process (Industry 4.0). Mass production of KraftPal corrugated pallets is possible at rates that can far exceed any other corrugated or wooden pallet producer in the world.

KraftPal believes there is a substantial market penetration opportunity to replace wooden pallets with fully recyclable corrugated pallets in many applications, especially in the one way pallet market which represents approx. 33% of total pallet market.

