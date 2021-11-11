Harte Hanks Generates $0.52 in EPS for Third Quarter of 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks, Inc. (OTCQX: HRTH), a global customer experience company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Operational and Financial Highlights

Revenues improved by 4% to $49.6 million , compared to $47.7 million in the same period last year.

$0.52 diluted EPS for Third Quarter of 2021 vs. ($0.27) for Third Quarter of 2020.

Operating income of $4.2 million , compared to operating income of $0.8 million in the same period last year.

Net income of $4.4 million , compared to net loss of ($1.6) million in the same period last year.

EBITDA improved to $4.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year.1

The third quarter results by segment were as follows:

1) Customer Care, $19.8 million in revenue, 40% of total - Revenue increased by $1.8 million from the previous year quarter and year-over-year EBITDA improved to $4.0 million from $3.0 million. Customer Care continued to experience strong revenue tailwinds from COVID-related project work. New business wins for the quarter included a healthcare insurance provider to deliver year-round customer care services. The customer chose Harte Hanks based on our extensive experience with supporting annual enrollment and our consistent ability to exceed Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services delivery standards.

2) Fulfillment & Logistics, $15.1 million in revenue, 30% of total - Revenue increased by $0.5 million compared to the previous year quarter and year-over-year EBITDA improved to $1.7 million from $0.3 million. New business wins for the quarter included an international financing company making its U.S. debut. Harte Hanks will fulfill point-of-purchase displays, printed sales materials, new customer welcome kits, and trade show equipment.

3) Marketing Services, $14.7 million revenue, 30% of total - Revenue decreased by $0.5 million compared to the previous year quarter and year-over-year EBITDA improved to $2.8 million from $1.2 million. New business wins for the quarter included a leading health insurance provider. The customer selected Harte Hanks to provide strategy, analytics, and creative services to accelerate membership growth.

Harte Hanks CEO, Brian Linscott, commented: "The new and refocused Harte Hanks delivered revenue growth and improved performance in each of our business segments with a $6.0 million positive swing in net income. Today, Harte Hanks is strategically well-positioned, offering compelling value to a growing roster of top-tier customers designed to enable sustained profitability. We remain focused on executing margin improvement initiatives across all segments. Looking into next year, we anticipate positive net income for the full year."

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third quarter revenues were $49.6 million, up from $47.7 million a year ago and up sequentially from $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Continued growth in our Customer Care segment led our third quarter performance.

Third quarter operating income was $4.2 million, compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The improvement resulted from the Company's revenue increases and cost reduction efforts, including an 8% reduction in production and distribution expense as well as a 34% reduction in restructuring expense.

Third quarter Adjusted Operating Income2 was $5.5 million, compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The improvement in Adjusted Operating Income reflects improved revenue and continued cost-cutting actions. Income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter was $3.7 million, or $0.54 and $0.52 per basic and diluted share, respectively.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 4:30 p.m. EST. To access the live call, please dial (888) 506-0059 (toll free) or (973) 528-0048 and, if requested, reference conference ID 663451. The conference call will also be webcast live in the Investors Events section of the Harte Hanks website https://investors.hartehanks.com/.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a telephonic replay will be available for 72 hours by dialing (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 and using the replay passcode 43515. The replay will also be available for at least 90 days in the Investors Events section of the Harte Hanks website.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (OTCMKTS: HRTH) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony, and IBM among others. Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit hartehanks.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Our press release and related earnings conference call contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. All such statements are qualified by this cautionary note, provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements other than historical facts are forward-looking and may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "seeks," "could," "intends," or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, expectations and estimates and involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In that event, our business, financial condition, results of operations or liquidity could be materially adversely affected and investors in our securities could lose part or all of their investments. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors include: (a) local, national and international economic and business conditions, including (i) the outbreak of diseases, such as the COVID-19 coronavirus and new variants thereof, which has curtailed travel to and from certain countries and geographic regions, created supply chain disruption and shortages, disrupted business operations and reduced consumer spending, (ii) market conditions that may adversely impact marketing expenditures and (iii) the impact of economic environments and competitive pressures on the financial condition, marketing expenditures and activities of our clients and prospects; (b) the demand for our products and services by clients and prospective clients, including (i) the willingness of existing clients to maintain or increase their spending on products and services that are or remain profitable for us, and (ii) our ability to predict changes in client needs and preferences; (c) economic and other business factors that impact the industry verticals we serve, including competition and consolidation of current and prospective clients, vendors and partners in these verticals; (d) our ability to manage and timely adjust our facilities, capacity, workforce and cost structure to effectively serve our clients; (e) our ability to improve our processes and to provide new products and services in a timely and cost-effective manner though development, license, partnership or acquisition; (f) our ability to protect our facilities against security breaches and other interruptions and to protect sensitive personal information of our clients and their customers; (g) our ability to respond to increasing concern, regulation and legal action over consumer privacy issues, including changing requirements for collection, processing and use of information; (h) the impact of privacy and other regulations, including restrictions on unsolicited marketing communications and other consumer protection laws; (i) fluctuations in fuel prices, paper prices, postal rates and postal delivery schedules; (j) the number of shares, if any, that we may repurchase in connection with our repurchase program; (k) unanticipated developments regarding litigation or other contingent liabilities; (l) our ability to complete anticipated divestitures and reorganizations, including cost-saving initiatives; (m) our ability to realize the expected tax refunds; and (n) other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 which was filed on March 24, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release and our related earnings conference call are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In this press release and our related earnings conference call, however, the Company may use certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance in order to provide investors with a better understanding of operating results and underlying trends to assess the Company's performance and liquidity. We have presented herein a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)" as a measure useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial results because it facilitates a period-to-period comparison of Operating Revenue and Operating Income (Loss) by excluding restructuring expense, impairment expense and stock-based compensation. The most directly comparable measure for this non-GAAP financial measure is Operating Income (Loss).

The Company also presents the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" as a supplemental measure of operating performance in order to provide an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest expense net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, restructuring expense, impairment expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-cash expenses. The most directly comparable measure for Adjusted EBITDA is Net Income (Loss). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important performance metric because it facilitates the analysis of our results, exclusive of certain non-cash items, including items which do not directly correlate to our business operations; however, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP Net Income (Loss), which is included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's financial performance.

The foregoing measures do not serve as a substitute and should not be construed as a substitute for GAAP performance, but provide supplemental information concerning our performance that our investors and we find useful. The Company evaluates its operating performance based on several measures, including these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and earnings conference call presentations are useful supplemental financial measures of operating performance for investors because they facilitate investors' ability to evaluate the operational strength of the Company's business. However, there are limitations to the use of these non-GAAP measures, including that they may not be calculated the same by other companies in our industry limiting their use as a tool to compare results. Any supplemental non-GAAP financial measures referred to herein are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and they should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA is the Company's measure of segment profitability. For additional information please see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

HRTH@fnkir.com

646-809-4048

_______________________________ 1 EBITDA is non-GAAP financial measures. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. EBITDA is also the Company's measure of segment profitability. For additional information please see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. 2 Adjusted Operating Income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, In thousands, except per share data

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues

$ 49,597

$ 47,702

$ 142,610

$ 129,825 Operating expenses















Labor

27,165

27,041

81,883

76,601 Production and distribution

12,146

13,176

35,875

36,940 Advertising, selling, general and administrative

4,516

4,540

13,228

15,582 Restructuring expense

937

1,419

4,880

8,005 Depreciation expense

607

741

1,968

2,905 Total operating expenses

45,371

46,917

137,834

140,033 Operating Income (loss)

4,226

785

4,776

(10,208) Other (income) expenses















Interest expense, net

222

274

645

882 Gain on extinguishment of debt (Paycheck Protection Program Term Note) -

-

(10,000)

- Other, net

(572)

2,185

(102)

4,511 Total other (income) expenses

(350)

2,459

(9,457)

5,393 Income (loss) before income taxes

4,576

(1,674)

14,233

(15,601) Income tax expense (benefit)

172

(53)

1,018

(12,863) Net income (loss)

4,404

(1,621)

13,215

(2,738) Less Preferred Stock dividends

125

125

372

372 Less: Earnings attributable to participating securities

543

-

1,661

- Income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 3,736

$ (1,746)

$ 11,182

$ (3,110)



































Income (loss) per common share















Basic

$ 0.54

$ (0.27)

$ 1.66

$ (0.48) Diluted

$ 0.52

$ (0.27)

$ 1.57

$ (0.48)

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic

6,889

6,523

6,743

6,432 Diluted

7,162

6,523

7,153

6,432

Harte Hanks, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









In thousands, except per share data

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020









ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,044

$ 29,408 Restricted cash

2,645

4,154 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $411 at

September 30, 2020 and $241 at December 31, 2020)

52,574

41,533 Contract assets

333

613 Prepaid expenses

2,436

2,256 Prepaid income tax and income tax receivable

7,492

7,388 Other current assets

954

886 Total current assets

82,478

86,238









Net property, plant and equipment

7,140

5,878 Right-of-use assets

20,379

24,750 Other assets

2,467

2,632 Total assets

$ 112,464

$ 119,498









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 16,550

$ 16,294 Accrued payroll and related expenses

6,256

5,248 Short-term debt

—

4,926 Deferred revenue and customer advances

4,977

4,661 Customer postage and program deposits

5,453

6,497 Other current liabilities

2,535

2,903 Short-term lease liabilities

6,615

6,663 Total current liabilities

42,386

47,192









Long-term debt

13,100

22,174 Pensions

64,341

67,490 Long-term lease liabilities

17,546

21,295 Other long-term liabilities

3,755

4,747 Total liabilities

141,128

162,898









Preferred Stock

9,723

9,723









Stockholders' deficit







Common stock

12,121

12,121 Additional paid-in capital

290,333

383,043 Retained earnings

809,338

796,123 Less treasury stock

(1,085,312)

(1,178,799) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(64,867)

(65,611) Total stockholders' deficit

(38,387)

(53,123)









Total liabilities, Preferred Stock and stockholders' deficit

$ 112,464

$ 119,498

Harte Hanks, Inc. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, In thousands, except per share data

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Income (loss)

$ 4,404

$ (1,621)

$ 13,215

$ (2,738) Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

-

(10,000)

- Income tax expense (benefit)

172

(53)

1,018

(12,863) Interest expense, net

222

274

645

882 Other, net

(572)

2,185

(102)

4,511 Depreciation expense

607

741

1,968

2,905 EBITDA

$ 4,833

$ 1,526

$ 6,744

$ (7,303)

















Restructuring expense

937

1,419

4,880

8,005 Stock-based compensation

329

271

1,092

590 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,099

$ 3,216

$ 12,716

$ 1,292



































Operating income (loss)

$ 4,226

$ 785

$ 4,776

$ (10,208) Restructuring expense

937

1,419

4,880

8,005 Stock-based compensation

329

271

1,092

590 Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 5,492

$ 2,475

$ 10,748

$ (1,613) Adjusted operating margin (a)

11.1%

5.2%

7.5%

(1.2)%



















(a) Adjusted Operating Margin equals Adjusted Operating Income (loss) divided by Revenues

Harte Hanks, Inc. Statement of Operations by Segments (Unaudited)

























Quarter ended September 30,

Marketing

Services

Customer

Care

Fulfillment &

Logistics Services

Restructuring

Unallocated

Corporate

Total











(In thousands)











2021























Revenues

$ 14,729

$ 19,768

$ 15,100

$ —

$ —

$ 49,597 Segment Operating Expense

$ 10,937

$ 15,087

$ 12,695

$ —

$ 5,108

$ 43,827 Restructuring

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 937

$ —

$ 937 Contribution margin

$ 3,792

$ 4,681

$ 2,405

$ (937)

$ (5,108)

$ 4,833 Overhead Allocation

$ 1,020

$ 667

$ 712

$ —

$ (2,399)

$ — EBITDA

$ 2,772

$ 4,014

$ 1,693

$ (937)

$ (2,709)

$ 4,833 Depreciation

$ 117

$ 195

$ 182

$ —

$ 113

$ 607 Operating income (loss)

$ 2,655

$ 3,819

$ 1,511

$ (937)

$ (2,822)

$ 4,226













































































2020























Revenues

$ 15,217

$ 17,933

$ 14,552

$ —

$ —

$ 47,702 Segment Operating Expense

$ 12,835

$ 14,097

$ 13,392

$ —

$ 4,433

$ 44,757 Restructuring

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 1,419

$ —

$ 1,419 Contribution margin

$ 2,382

$ 3,836

$ 1,160

$ (1,419)

$ (4,433)

$ 1,526 Overhead Allocation

$ 1,173

$ 827

$ 886

$ —

$ (2,886)

$ — EBITDA

$ 1,209

$ 3,009

$ 274

$ (1,419)

$ (1,547)

$ 1,526 Depreciation

$ 141

$ 323

$ 138

$ —

$ 139

$ 741 Operating income (loss)

$ 1,068

$ 2,686

$ 136

$ (1,419)

$ (1,686)

$ 785

