Geneva Financial Announces 46th State Licensure; Opens for Business and Jobs in Maine

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva) announces the company's 46th state licensure, effectively opening operations for the direct mortgage lender in the state of Maine. 'The Pine Tree State' marks the third addition to Geneva's operations in 2021.

Geneva Financial Home Loans Now Licensed in Maine! 46 States and Counting.

"We strive to consistently deliver white-glove human service, and we are excited for the opportunity to continue to deliver that service to even more Americans," stated Rachel Caple, Chief Sales & Revenue Officer for Geneva. "Our priorities are and always will be our originators, operations staff, and clients as we grow and continue revolutionizing mortgage origination."

With the ability to operate fully in Maine, Geneva plans to expand mortgage operations throughout the state and looks to provide job opportunities for local Mainers wanting to take the next step. The company is actively seeking resumes for Mortgage Loan Officers, Processors, Underwriters, and several other engaging positions. Mainers are encouraged to inquire about opportunities at www.Genevafi.com/opportunity

With more than 130 branches nationwide, Geneva Financial Home Loans offers countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

