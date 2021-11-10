Rebuild SoCal Partnership is Awarded a Gold Davey Award for their SB1 Video Docuseries

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuild SoCal Partnership (RSCP) is the proud recipient of a prestigious gold Davey Award for 2021. This year marks the 17th year that the awards have been in existence.

Rebuild SoCal Partnership (PRNewsfoto/Southern California Partnership)

The Davey Awards are selected by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). Entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work and are scored on a ten-point scale by the judges. The judges for this prestigious award consisted of several major companies including, Condé Nast, GE, Microsoft, Monster.com, MTV, Publicis, and Yahoo!

The goal of the Davey Awards is to honor small shops and organizations that would not ordinarily get the acclaim of those organizations with larger budgets.

"What makes the Davey Award so significant is that that this was awarded for smaller agencies with smaller budgets," said RSCP Executive Director, Jon Switalski. "To be given this Award for our video docuseries by other communications professionals and the AIVA is a distinct honor."

RSCP was recognized in the categories of Campaign & Series – Public Service and Activism for their docuseries on projects funded by SB1 The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The videos highlight projects which were made entirely possible by SB1 funds.

ABOUT THE DAVEY AWARDS

The Davey Awards may be for smaller companies, but the judges have big reputations. The Davey is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms.

ABOUT REBUILDSOCAL PARTNERSHIP – The Rebuild SoCal Partnership, (RSCP) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Anaheim, California – RSCP is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public on the continued need for essential infrastructure funding including airports, bridges, ports, rail, roads, and water.

Rebuild SoCal Partnership is the producer of the Rebuild SoCal Zone Podcast which is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other platforms where podcasts are available.

To learn more about the RebuildSoCal Partnership please visit www.RebuildSoCal.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rebuild SoCal Partnership