Nonprofit Acronis SCSVets Supports Veterans Year-Round

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Not just on Veterans Day, but every day of the year, nonprofit Acronis SCSVets supports our nation's veterans and military spouses. The organization's mission is to reduce under- and unemployment among this group and help eliminate America's cyber workforce shortage of over 450,0001. They are accomplishing this by providing the internationally-recognized credentials, skills, and resources needed to pursue a self-sustaining cyber career at zero cost to the student.

(PRNewsfoto/Acronis SCS)

It is often difficult and stressful for veterans to transition from military service into civilian life. That is why the organization goes beyond just cybersecurity training. They also provide students with the support they need to succeed by pairing each student with a success coach to help them navigate every aspect of transitioning to civilian life.

"The Acronis SCSVets program provides opportunities and reduces the barriers for career and financial growth. Transitioning back into civilian life can be difficult for some vets, but with an Acronis SCSVets' personal success coach, I've gained the self-confidence to pursue my Security+ certification. Ultimately, I'll obtain the knowledge and skillsets needed to go on to a more financially stable life, a brighter future, and significant opportunities," stated Reggie Rayford, US Marine Corps: Charles Schwab Cybersecurity Professional, Field Nation Network Engineer

Military spouses sacrifice for our country, too

The public is often unaware of the challenges military spouses face regarding employment and careers. They also make sacrifices for our country. Unfortunately, military spouses find themselves under- or unemployed due to the nature of constant redeployments. The frequent moves and deployments locally or overseas lead to employment gaps and often require transitioning to a lower-paying job.

Statistics show that 33% of veterans and 31-51% of military spouses are underemployed. In Arizona, where Acronis SCSVets is based, the statistic is even more staggering at 90%. A career in cybersecurity can often lend itself to being remote, enabling employment to continue even if there's a redeployment.

Success in the numbers

"On this Veterans Day, we reflect on the sacrifices our military and their families have given for our country and give thanks," stated John Zanni, CEO of Acronis SCS and founder of Acronis SCSVets. "Our organization is committed to giving back to these great men and women by addressing the deficit in America's cyber workforce and by enabling veterans to go on to protect our country on the virtual battlefield."

The Acronis SCSVet's program's success is evident by the numbers, with a graduation rate of 93% and an employment rate of 79%. For companies or individuals wishing to sponsor a veteran or military spouse, donations of any amount can be made directly through the nonprofit's website.

Access images here. For more information, visit www.acronisscsvets.org.

Media interested in speaking with a program graduate or John Zanni, CEO of Acronis SCS and founder of Acronis SCSVets, are encouraged to reach out to the press contact above.

About Acronis SCSVets

Founded by Acronis SCS, Acronis SCSVets is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based 501c3 committed to reducing veteran and military spouse under and unemployment and eliminating America's cyber workforce shortage by arming participants with the credentials, skills, and resources they need to pursue self-sustaining cyber careers. For those who have selflessly dedicated so much to our country, Acronis SCSVets considers it an honor to return the investment.

1 Cyber Seek

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acronis SCS