Ithaca Police Benevolent Association: School Bus Struck in Shooting, Children Safe

ITHACA, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The continuing wave of violent crime in Ithaca caused lockdowns at Cornell University and Ithaca City Schools in a week that included three reported shootings and a dangerous car chase, the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association said today.

The IPBA said the city's response to increased crime is a consequence of a decade of police department service cuts and two years of anti-police rhetoric by activist Mayor Svante Myrick.

Thomas Condzella, president of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association said, "Every week, citizens get a new public safety crisis in Ithaca. While the mayor stands by, mostly silent, violent crime is affecting more people here – college students, bus drivers and the children they service, and citizens understandably worried about what's happening."

For the second time this month, a bus was struck by a bullet in the latest incident. The school bus driver, who had just finished his route, escaped injury, the IPBA said. On Oct. 20, a similar incident occurred when a coach bus was struck by gunfire and the driver narrowly avoiding being shot.

According to year-to-year City data, gun crimes are up 74 percent, aggravated assaults are up 97 percent (after a 93 percent increase last year), and sex offenses are up 177 percent. For the first time in many years, there were three attempted murders in Ithaca and an execution-style killing this past July, which remains unsolved.

Condzella said the IPBA is appreciative of cooperation with county and state law enforcement agencies in investigating the recent incidents. "Together," he said, "we're working to protect the community and solve these recent crimes."

Concerned Ithaca citizens are encouraged to contact the mayor's office and Ithaca City Hall at 607-274-6501. Anyone with information about the recent shootings in Ithaca is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Investigations Division or report tips anonymously through the police tip line.

The IPBA also asks citizens to join the Safe Ithaca Now campaign at SafeIthacaNow.org," Condzella said. "It's time to tell our elected Common Council to reverse the cuts, reinvest in public safety and help stop the violence in our community."

CONTACT: Thomas Condzella, Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, 607.220.7425.

View original content:

SOURCE Ithaca Police Benevolent Association