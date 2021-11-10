Cogent Biosciences Provides Corporate Updates and Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided corporate updates.

"We are pleased to announce that we have started the SUMMIT trial, a Phase 2 study of bezuclastinib in patients with nonadvanced systemic mastocytosis," said Andrew Robbins, President and CEO of Cogent Biosciences. "Based on recently presented preclinical data, we believe that bezuclastinib has best-in-class potential as a highly potent and selective KIT mutant inhibitor and look forward to initiating the PEAK trial for GIST patients in the coming weeks."

Recent Program and Corporate Highlights

SUMMIT trial initiated in NonAdvSM patients

APEX trial on track for preliminary clinical data readout in the first half of 2022

PEAK trial of bezuclastinib and sunitinib for GIST patients to start in 2021

Announces updated bezuclastinib formulation in partnership with Ser á n Biosciences

Presented new preclinical data supporting bezuclastinib as potential best-in-class KIT inhibitor In head-to-head studies comparing several commercial and development-stage KIT mutant inhibitors, bezuclastinib demonstrated minimal activity against closely related kinases, including PDGFR. In a nonclinical safety pharmacology study in rodents, bezuclastinib demonstrated minimal brain penetration with a low brain-to-plasma ratio.

Appointed Dana Martin as Chief Patient Officer & Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs

Appointed Courtney Watson as Vice President of Clinical Development Operations

Third Quarter 2021 Summarized Financial Results

R&D Expenses : Research and development expenses were $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Research and development expenses include non-cash stock compensation expense of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.

G&A Expenses : General and administrative expenses were $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. General and administrative expenses include non-cash stock compensation expense of $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net Loss: Net loss was $19.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to a net loss of $50.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, which included $46.9 million resulting from the accounting treatment related to the asset acquisition of Kiq LLC. During the third quarter of 2021, the company spent $15.2 million of its cash and cash equivalents.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of September 30, 2021 , Cogent had cash and cash equivalents of $202.9 million . The company believes that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2024.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the newly formed Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases. Cogent Biosciences is based in Cambridge, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: Twitter and LinkedIn . Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: discussion of the company's business and operations; projected cash runways; future product development plans; clinical development plans and timelines for its lead program, bezuclastinib, including the expectation to initiate the PEAK trial before the end of 2021, as well as the anticipated timeline for reporting clinical data from the APEX trial in 2022; the potential for bezuclastinib to be a best-in-class KIT mutant inhibitor; and the expected benefits of the updated bezuclastinib formulation planned for use in the PEAK trial. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similar words expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results, the rate of enrollment in our clinical trials and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the forecasts or milestones disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cogents' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither we, nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

COGENT BIOSCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Collaboration revenue

$ —



$ 312



$ —



$ 7,871

Operating expenses:































Research and development



14,798





5,003





35,399





19,630

General and administrative



5,021





5,598





14,512





12,074

Acquired in-process research and development



—





46,910





—





46,910

Total operating expenses



19,819





57,511





49,911





78,614

Loss from operations



(19,819)





(57,199)





(49,911)





(70,743)

Other income:































Interest income



115





23





360





73

Gain on disposal of long-lived assets



—





7,463





—





7,470

Other income



620





239





1,847





239

Change in fair value of CVR liability



—





(509)





343





(509)

Total other income



735





7,216





2,550





7,273

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (19,084)



$ (49,983)



$ (47,361)



$ (63,470)



COGENT BIOSCIENCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)





September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 202,888

$ 242,190 Working capital

$ 190,795

$ 231,818 Total assets

$ 215,385

$ 250,916 Total liabilities

$ 18,147

$ 16,249 Total stockholders' equity

$ 197,238

$ 234,667

