Family Law Firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Earns Top Honors in 2022 Best Law Firms Guide

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) has been recognized among the country's leading law firms in the 2022 Best Law Firms listing for its work in family law and its expertise in handling appeals.

The firm earned a national ranking for its appellate practice, which was also ranked in the top tier among Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio law firms. Best known for its family law practice, ONDA earned top honors for that work as well in the DFW and San Antonio metro areas. In addition, the firm's family law mediation expertise was noted in the 2022 guide.

The prestigious annual Best Law Firms list is published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America. Selections are determined by client and attorney evaluations, peer review and editorial staff review.

To be eligible, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized in the 2022 Best Lawyers in America guide, which was published earlier this year. Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has 12 lawyers in the 2022 listing, with partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing, Jeff Anderson, and Brad M. LaMorgese recognized for their family law work. Mr. Orsinger and Mr. LaMorgese were also honored for their appellate work, and Mr. Anderson for his family law arbitration expertise.

Additional firm partners William M. Reppeto III, Amber Liddell Alwais, Paula A. Bennett, Lon M. Loveless, Paul Hewett, Holly Rampy Baird and R. Porter Corrigan also received Best Lawyers recognition for their family law expertise, with Ms. Bennett receiving additional honors for family law mediation.

The firm is often recognized by the legal industry for managing complex family law matters, including divorce, child custody and international custody disputes, property division and appellate issues. Five partners recently earned recognition among the Top 100 attorneys in the state in the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers guide with a total of 13 firm lawyers recognized as leading attorneys in the state.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists. To learn more, visit https://www.ondafamilylaw.com/.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

sophia@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP