Entanglement Technologies' AROMA-ETO Meets the Rising Need for Ethylene Oxide Monitoring

SAN BRUNO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) recent push to broaden reporting requirements for medical sterilization facilities utilizing ethylene oxide (EtO), Entanglement Technologies is rising to meet the need with its newest sensor, AROMA-ETO. AROMA-ETO delivers in-field EtO detection limits in the low part-per-trillion range enabling the rapid surveys and assessments required by policy-makers and industrial operators to make time-sensitive decisions to reduce EtO-related health risks.

AROMA-ETO is currently the most sensitive solution on the market for measuring ethylene oxide.

"AROMA-ETO is currently the most sensitive solution on the market for measuring EtO," says Tony Miller, founder of Entanglement Technologies. "To address the growing concern around EtO as a potent carcinogen, we are pleased to add AROMA-ETO to our fleet of cutting-edge instrumentation to bring critical data and insights to manufacturers, policy makers, and communities."

EtO is an important part of the sterilization process that manufacturers use to keep medical devices safe. Modeling results from the 2014 EPA National Air Toxics Assessment, however, indicate an increased potential cancer risk from long-term inhalation exposure to EtO for several census tracts across the US, making the chemical a regional driver of cancer risk (U.S. EPA 2018). These new results are driving the need for sensitive and rapid in-field analysis tools to determine EtO exposure in ambient air.

AROMA-ETO is the latest in a suite of instruments developed by Entanglement Technologies using thermal desorption, cavity ringdown spectroscopy (TD-CRDS). The AROMA platform provides GC-MS quality data acquisition with the stability, functionality, and ease-of-use of CRDS systems. AROMA-ETO enables in-field, mobile, and long-term unattended monitoring initiatives by both technical and non-technical personnel. The analyzer facilitates the acquisition of high-quality, actionable data while greatly reducing or eliminating personnel requirements, maintenance, consumables costs, unplanned instrument downtime, and infrastructure build outs. The instrument can be mounted into any vehicle to create a mobile air quality monitoring unit in as little as 30 minutes, with no buildout required.

AROMA-ETO makes real-time measurements (every 5 seconds) of EtO at 1 ppbv and near real-time measurements (every 15 minutes) of EtO at quantitation limits below 10 pptv. AROMA-ETO combines real-time analysis with the multiple-line-of-evidence, positive compound identification required to make informed, accurate decisions when and where they must be made. Entanglement Technologies was also recently selected to receive a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Award from the EPA to continue to enhance analytical capabilities to measure EtO.

Entanglement Technologies develops the world's most advanced chemical sensors, bringing real-time analysis out of the laboratory and into the field. Our goal is to design instrumentation that reduces the current limitations in the analytical instrumentation industry (frequent recalibrations, instrument downtime, operation requiring Ph.D. personnel and low automation capabilities) while improving the sensitivity, mobility, reproducibility, and throughput over traditional techniques. The result is a family of products that provides lab-quality data with functionality and flexibility for deployments and improved project planning. Contact us: https://entanglementtech.com/contact-us/

