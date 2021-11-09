CVS Health to Host 2021 Investor Day on December 9

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced it will hold its 2021 Investor Day on Thursday, December 9, in New York City. Members of the executive leadership team will provide an in-depth review of the company's strategy and long-term financial goals. The company also plans to provide financial guidance for 2022.

The conference will begin at 8 AM ET. An audio and video webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website at http://investors.cvshealth.com. Presentations and other accompanying material will be available on the website shortly before the event begins and archived for one year along with a replay of the event.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our approximately 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

CVS Health logo (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health Corporation