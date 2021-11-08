Viajero, a Global Hospitality Company and Lifestyle Brand, to Debut First-Ever US Property in South Beach This Winter The South American-born company will bring its stylish, sophisticated hostel, hotel, pool, and bar spaces to Collins Avenue as the start of a multi-city US expansion

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAJERO HOSTELS — a traveler-focused lifestyle brand with 16 hostels and coliving spaces in Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay and Mexico—will make its US debut in Miami, FL in late November 2021. Replacing The Stiles Hotel, an Art Deco boutique hotel on South Beach's iconic Collins Avenue, Viajero Miami will be just steps away from the beach, Ocean Drive and many of the area's popular bars, restaurants, shops and nightclubs.

Viajero Miami - Delirio Bar - Credit: Crearq

The South American-born company will bring its stylish, sophisticated hostel, hotel, pool, and bar spaces to Collins Ave

Founded in 2005 by two young travelers, Fede Lavagna and Lucho González—who first crossed paths in a hostel while backpacking around the world—Viajero was created to make travelers and remote workers feel welcome and at home, wherever they are. Influenced by the founders' Colombian and Uruguayan roots, the hotel group offers one-of-a-kind hostel and hotel accommodations with a "Latin American free-spirited soul" in the coolest destinations from Mexico to Argentina.

At a time where social media has driven hotel and hostel owners to have generic designs that will appeal to globalized tastes, Viajero aims at a more localized, daring approach in its layout. At every Viajero property, travelers will get a boutique, local experience, led by a fun and empathetic team of hosts, where they can work, relax, meet like-minded individuals and learn about the cultural nuances of their destination. Well-appointed, furnished rooms come as either private rooms or shared dorms. Every reservation includes access to a range of bespoke amenities not usually found in traditional hostels, like swimming pools, salsa lessons, terraces with scenic city views and, in some locations, even spas.

"We founded Viajero because we truly believe that—as curious humans—we were born to travel and discover new cultures, customs and communities," said Lavagna, co-founder of Viajero. "A traveler is different from a tourist. When a traveler visits a new destination, they are not just stopping by. They come and leave a piece of their heart there and go with a piece of that place forever ingrained in their soul. True travelers are naturally happy, authentic, friendly and eager to meet real people from other parts of the world. That traveler is the essence of the Viajero brand."

Excited to bottle up that nomadic outlook and bring that feeling to Miami Beach, Viajero Miami will remodel and rebrand The Stiles Hotel to offer stylish, affordable and varied accommodation options in a historic Art Deco property. Unlike a traditional hostel, which usually only has shared rooms, Viajero Miami will cater to every traveler by also offering private rooms with the modern amenities that come with staying in a standard hotel, including en-suite bathrooms, TVs and personal safes. Starting at $30 for shared dorms and $90 for private rooms per night, all rooms will sleep between two and eight travelers and come with free Wi-Fi, individual lockers, marble-finished private bathrooms to ensure minimal sharing and comfortable beds that promise real rest after a day of South Florida adventures. Inspired by both its South Florida surroundings and the joy that comes with traveling the world, Viajero's first Miami property will embody a chic, tropical vibe with bespoke interiors, wallpapers and furnishings handcrafted by Colombian artisans.

Amenities at Viajero Miami won't disappoint. Remote workers can connect to the "office" from a hangout area that also serves as a coworking space, or they can choose to work from the library near the lobby. Just steps away, Viajero Miami will retain Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery, a sophisticated craft cocktail bar, and speakeasy that opened with The Stiles Hotel in 2019. With the transition to Viajero Miami comes an exciting addition to the boutique hotel, Delirio South Beach, a new, 70's-inspired, sexy indoor-outdoor bar with decor that reflects the brand's Colombian roots which includes a retro pool area with white string lights, hanging disco balls, plush pool beds with bright yellow canopies and a bright, eccentric pool floor with colorful geometric shapes. A whimsical color palette and playful design set the scene—think: yellow fringe umbrellas and pastel, multicolored shade sails offering guests some respite from the sun. Both the pool and its surrounding bar will create the perfect backdrop for travelers' envy-eliciting Instagram feeds.

"As a brand inspired by our Latin American roots, opening a property in Miami, FL is a natural first step in our expansion to the US," said González, co-founder of Viajero. "There is simply no place like Miami. We are so excited to bring our innovative accommodation styles to South Beach and immerse our travelers in the sights, tastes, smells and culture of the city in a way that feels like a natural extension of their daily life."



Viajero Miami will be located at 1120 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Valet parking is available.

This remodeled and rebranded Viajero property will open in winter 2021, with additional properties in other major US cities coming soon. For more information about Viajero, or to stay updated on its US expansion, visit viajerohostels.com/en or follow @viajerohostels on Facebook and Instagram.

About Viajero:

Founded in 2005 by Fede Lavagna and Lucho González, two South American backpackers who met while staying in a hostel, Viajero is a hospitality company and lifestyle brand with a collection of forward-thinking hostels and co-living accommodations all over the world. Designed with a "Latin American free-spirited soul," Viajero properties offer travelers comfortable, stylish accommodations with modern amenities at an affordable price point. Viajero's one-of-a-kind hostels are in some of the world's best destinations, including Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay and Mexico. The brand will debut its first US property, Viajero Miami, in winter 2021, with plans to expand to other major US cities in the future. For more information about Viajero, or to stay updated on its new openings, visit viajerohostels.com/en or follow @viajerohostels on Facebook and Instagram.

