Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Torq Resources to Webcast Live at Critical and Precious Metals Conference Thursday, November 10, 2021 Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Torq Resources Inc. TSX-V: TORQ, OTCQX: TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company"), an exploration company with a premium portfolio of gold and copper projects in Chile, is pleased to announce that Executive Chair, Shawn Wallace, and Chief Geologist, Michael Henrichsen, will present live at the Critical and Precious Metals Conference, hosted by OTC Markets, Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory on the Virtual Investor Conferences platform on November 10th, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: November 10th,2021

TIME: 7:30am PT/ 10:30am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3mismqK

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com