Kulicke & Soffa Enhances Process Efficiency of its Advanced Display System - LUMINEX™

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company") a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced a dramatic performance enhancement in the process throughput of its recently shipped mini and micro LED platform - LUMINEX™.

K&S extends its advanced display leadership with innovative and market-ready solutions that can enable mass adoption of mini and micro LED technology.

With the latest software upgrade, the LUMINEX™ raises the advanced display technology and applications to a new level of productivity and efficiency, allowing Multi-Pattern Placement (MPP) at multiples of 100Hz and scan mode of up to 10,000Hz (which translates to 10,000 placements per second). This dramatic performance improvement represents a key technological innovation paving a path forward for broad market adoption of mini and micro LED technology within both backlighting and self-emissive displays.

Nelson Wong, Kulicke & Soffa's Senior Vice President for Global Sales said, "Leveraging on our long history of more than seven decades of technological innovation and investment in R&D, K&S is ready to deliver the next evolution of solutions for this rapidly advancing technology in the advanced display market. We are confident that our latest advancement in processes and throughput will help to address the growing demand for improved quality and performance for the display market."

According to TrendForce, a world leading market intelligence provider, mini and micro LED wafer production is expected to grow at a 55% CAGR, 2021 through 2025, creating a significant and long-term capital equipment opportunity. Currently, mini LED-enabled backlighting is revolutionizing the premium LCD market and is anticipated to transition to the value-oriented, high-volume display market starting in 2023. The Company also anticipates micro LED adoption will accelerate, supporting new self-emissive displays serving specialty markets such as high-resolution small displays and wearables initially, with the potential to move into higher-volume premium display markets such as smartphones. Due to the density of LED die, the self-emissive micro LED market is expected to create a significant and material layer of demand for K&S solutions.

Together with K&S' broad portfolio of solutions, the LUMINEX™ will debut at the Productronica Trade Show in Germany, from November 16 through November 19, 2021, Booth #A2-345.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to future events. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the effects of supply chain constraints on our business, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020, filed on November 20, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

