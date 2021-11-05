World Science Scholars Announces 2021 Cohort

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Science Scholars (WSS) program, an initiative of the World Science Festival, announces its newest and largest class, with 48 young
Scholars from 16 countries. These exceptionally talented mathematical minds will have an unparalleled opportunity to apply their abilities to unexplored disciplines. Led by world-renowned experts, Scholars examine the ways that advanced mathematics skills can be applied to solve complex challenges in a wide range of multidisciplinary fields.
"We bring together some of the most talented math students in the world and show them where their skills can take them beyond pure mathematics," said World Science Festival Co-Founder and CEO Tracy Day. "WSS is designed to ignite curiosity, expand perspectives, and create an enduring community of young scholars that is mutually supportive and has expertise to tackle the world's most significant challenges."
The Scholars will begin a two-year journey of learning and discovery with WSS faculty, including Nobel and Breakthrough Prize winners, best-selling authors, and experts working at the cutting edge of their fields. Faculty members include renowned physicist and author Brian Greene, pioneering cardiologist and evolutionary biologist Barbara Naterson-Horowitz, trailblazing computer scientist Stephen Wolfram, Breakthrough Prize winner Cumrun Vafa, innovative biochemist Mandë Holford, Nobel Laureate Barry Barish, and many more.
Scholars take advanced, self-paced courses with interactive demonstrations, exercises, discussions, and video lectures. They collaborate on projects, attend virtual lab tours, and have the unique opportunity to interact directly with these unmatched experts and teaching fellows through riveting lectures and live virtual discussions. Scholars also join a vibrant and supportive online community that encourages discussion, debate, and collaboration among the students, enabling them to forge lifelong connections with their peers.
Ranging in age from 11-17, the Scholars bring a variety of interests and accomplishments, in addition to their exceptional academic abilities. The new cohort includes top math and science competition winners, as well as a winner of the Scholastic Lexus Eco Challenge Competition for a smart greywater filtration system, a student who founded a national STEM education organization that has provided of 10,000 free courses in 28 states, and another who is researching a novel automated pediatric-powered exoskeleton.
The World Science Scholars program is made possible by a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. Students are nominated for WSS by the World Science Festival's network of organizations and educational institutions or can apply directly to the program. The program's broad, multifaceted approach identifies students from diverse communities regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic class, and location. For students with innate, exceptional abilities who may lack the means to access resources that will help them reach their potential, WSS' free high-quality digital, interactive programming can be a life-changing experience.
With the program now in its fourth year, the 2021 cohort brings the total number of Scholars to 150 students from 25 countries, with 74 active Scholars and 76 alumni. Upon completion of the program, Scholars become members of a growing alumni network who maintain bonds, help support future cohorts by serving as mentors, and provide informal college advice to new Scholars. Through the growing alumni network and mentorship opportunities, students are able to create an educational and social community of talented individuals that will extend well into the future.
The chart below presents the 2021 cohort of World Science Scholars.
NAME
AGE
LOCATION
SCHOOL
Abhinav Gurram
15
Morrisville, NC
Green Hope High School
Achyuta Rajaram
14
Sharon, MA
Phillips Exeter Academy
Akanksha Acharya
16
Katy, TX
Seven Lakes High School
Aman Burman
17
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Dubai College
Ana Anariba
15
Tegucigalpa, Honduras
DelCampo School
Anish Mudide
16
Acton, MA
Phillips Exeter Academy
Anouksha Bansal
15
Chandler, AZ
BASIS Chandler
Anthony Lee
16
Chestnut Hill, MA
Milton Academy
Arnav Goel
15
Chicago, IL
Whitney M Young Magnet High School
Chigozirim Ifebi
15
Elmont, NY
Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School
Christopher Gilbert
14
Cumberland Foreside, ME
Greely High School
Duru Korkmaz
15
Istanbul, Turkey
Bilfen Uskudar Science High School
Ethan McHugh
15
Chicago, IL
Northside College Preparatory High School
Hei Man Ng
16
Hong Kong
Phillips Exeter Academy
Hannah Guan
15
San Antonio, TX
Basis San Antonio Shavano
Harshitha Jasti
15
Charlotte, NC
Ardrey Kell High School
Hrishikesh Shah
16
Gujarat, India
G. D. Goenka International School, Surat
Jacob Mark
16
Marietta, Georgia
The Weber School
Jahwin James
15
Akwa Ibom, Nigeria
Bright Stars Model Secondary School
José Núñez Sánchez
15
Málaga, Spain
Nuestra Señora de la Victoria -Málaga
Katherine Xu
17
Dublin, OH
Dublin Jerome High School
Kevin Zhu
16
Westbury, NY
Jericho Senior High School
Mahir Labib
15
Uttara, Bangladesh
Rajuk Uttara Model College
Mao Kobayashi
16
Kawasaki, Japan
Senzoku Gakuen and Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart
Margaux Wong
14
Hillsborough, CA
The Nueva School
María de los Ángeles Delgado Álvarez
15
Aragón, Spain
Salesianos Huesca
Marvin Martinez
16
Cochabamba, Bolivia
Hughes Schools
Megan Davi
16
Reno, NV
Davidson Academy
Michal Lipiec
16
Cracow, Poland
The August Witkowski 5th High School
Miguel Secillano
11
Ocala, FL
Howard Middle School
Monica Sing
16
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
International School of Phnom Penh
Mritika Senthil
16
Tega Cay, SC
South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics
Nandana Madhukara
14
San Diego, CA
Canyon Crest Academy
Omar Suazo
14
Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Macris School
Owen Isaacs
16
Queensland, Australia
Hillbrook School
Paridhi Latawa
16
Austin, TX
Liberal Arts and Science Academy
Rafeek Cherradi
15
Mundelein, IL
Mundelein High School
Raymond Tsao
16
Taipei, Taiwan
Kang Chiao International School
Razzi Masroor
15
Toledo, OH
Detroit Country Day School
Rhea Werner
15
Victoria, Australia
St Catherine's School
Rohan Mehta
16
Whitehouse Station, NJ
Moravian Academy
Rushank Goyal
15
Bhopal, India
7i World School
Shubhaankar Gupta
15
New Delhi, India
Delhi Public School - R.K. Puram
Sooraj Sahani
16
Parsa, Nepal
National Infotech College
Tsz Shing Abraham Yeung
15
Hong Kong
Eton College
Varun Gadi
12
Johns Creek, GA
Fulton Science Academy
Vishak Srikanth
15
Sunnyvale, CA
Basis Independent Silicon Valley
Yu-Ting Chang
15
Palo Alto, CA
Henry M. Gunn High School
About
The World Science Festival (WSF) brings science to life through original theatrical works, in-depth conversations, gripping debates, educational programs, interactive experiments, and major outdoor experiences. Over 3.3 million people have attended World Science Festival programs around the globe, and the Festival's online content has garnered more than 140 million views with over a billion minutes of total watch time.
Our flagship live event, the World Science Festival, is an unprecedented annual tribute to imagination, ingenuity and inventiveness. Programming gathers world-class scientists, leading thinkers, and renowned artists, taking science out of the laboratory and into the streets, theaters, museums, and public halls of New York City, and making the esoteric understandable and the familiar fascinating. In March 2016, WSF launched the World Science Festival Brisbane, bringing its distinctive programming to new audiences and establishing the first annual Festival outside of New York.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE The World Science Festival