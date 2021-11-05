The Nomination Committee for Concentric's Annual General Meeting 2022

The members of the Nomination Committee for the Concentric Annual General Meeting 2022 have been appointed

SKYNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AGM 2019 has resolved that Concentric's Nomination Committee shall have five members which consist of the Chairman of the Board and one representative of each of the four largest shareholders. The members of the Nomination Committee shall, in accordance with the resolution of the AGM 2019, be appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2021. Due to changes in the ownership structure, the Nomination Committee has also been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 30 September 2021.

The members are:

Erik Durhan, Nordea Fonder, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, e-mail: erik.durhan@nordea.com

Malin Björkmo, Handelsbanken Fonder, e-mail: malin@bjorkmoadvisors.se

Per Trygg, Lannebo Fonder, e-mail: per.trygg@lannebofonder.se

Monica Åsmyr, Swedbank Robur Fonder, e-mail: monica.@asmyr.se

The nomination committee also includes the Chairman of the Board, Anders Nielsen, e-mail: andersnielsen@live.se

Concentric's Annual General Meeting 2022 is planned to be held on 21 April 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders, who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee, can do so by contacting the members of the Nomination Committee by e-mail or by telephone to the number below. For the committee to be able to consider the proposals received with sufficient care, proposals should be submitted as soon as possible and, in any event, no later than 10 January 2022.

For further information, please contact Lennart Lindell, telephone +46 76-610 40 04.

For additional information please contact David Woolley, telephone +44-121-445 6545

