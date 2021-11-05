America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE Opens With Star-Studded Cast At Luxor In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring three winners and multiple finalists, runners-up and fan favorites, America's Got Talent (AGT) Las Vegas LIVE at Luxor Hotel and Casino got off to an electrifying, confetti-filled start last night, ending with a standing ovation from the sold-out audience.

The most anticipated new show opening on the Las Vegas Strip this year saw former AGT winners Dustin Tavella, Brandon Leake and Kodi Lee joined by a diverse ensemble of AGT alumni including host Preacher Lawson, Deadly Games, The Clairvoyants, Duo Transcend, The Silhouettes in a moving performance with singer Jimmie Herrod, and Light Balance.

The Luxor Theater has been transformed into a celebration of all things AGT, the most successful reality television format in history. Guests are immersed in brilliant digital projection, light, video and sound to match the extraordinary talent on stage.

Simon Cowell, executive producer and creator of the "Got Talent" franchise and global entertainment icon, said, "I'm thrilled America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE is making Luxor its home. Audiences will enjoy some of the most incredible – and memorable – talents we have seen on AGT in the past 16 years. To be able to put on an AGT residency in the live entertainment capital of the world is a dream come true."

America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE is produced by MGM Resorts International, Syco Entertainment, Fremantle and The Works Entertainment, an affiliate of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE is directed by Brian Burke. The creative team also includes Katy Tate (Associate Director), Rodrigo Basurto (Choreographer), Joe O'Neil (Art Director), Noah Mitz (Lighting Designer), Mike Berger (Lighting Designer), Scott Chmielewski (Video Director), Jack Rayner (Music Supervisor/Composer) and Laury Smith (Costume Designer).

America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE performs Wednesday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. inside Luxor Theater. Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and applicable fees, are on sale now through 2022 and can be purchased at mgmresorts.com, luxor.com and AGTVegasLive.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE VIP Meet & Greet" package, starting at $159, features a meet and greet with select cast members, and more.

