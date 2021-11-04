IntegriChain GTN Experts to Speak at Informa's Pharma/Biotech GTN Summit

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced that three senior Gross-to-Net (GTN) and Life Sciences accounting experts will present at Informa's upcoming Pharma/Biotech GTN Summit. All have extensive experience in GTN automation, advising Life Sciences manufacturers of all sizes, business stages, and complexity on SaaS and managed services solutions for GTN forecasting, accruals, and analytics. IntegriChain is a sponsor of the conference, which runs virtually November 17-19, 2021.

IntegriChain's sessions during the Summit are as follows.

Wednesday, November 17

Conference Welcome Remarks

2:30 pm ET

Jen Sharpe , Executive Director of Gross-to-Net

Revenue Analytics Collaborative (RAC) Industry Hot Topic Session

2:45 pm ET

Hosted by Jen Sharpe, Executive Director of Gross-to-Net

The RAC facilitates sharing, learning, benchmarking, and networking with its 800 members, spanning more than 225 manufacturers. Join revenue analytics colleagues as they network and share insights regarding Commercial, Government, GTN, and Trade/Channel data, processes, and systems in Life Sciences companies.

Thursday, November 18

Methodology Showcase and Platform-Centric Strategies for GTN Optimization

3:15 pm ET

Brittany Honeycutt , Director, Gross-to-Net Managed Services

This session illustrates current methodologies and company approaches as they relate to prevailing GTN challenges. In addition, the session will dive into platform-centric strategies that are reshaping the landscape for end-to-end GTN success. Methodologies to be explored include returns, pipeline, Medicaid, and Coverage Gap.

Friday, November 19

Corner Office Chat — GTN's Importance and Materiality into the Broader Business Equation

9 am ET

Jen Sharpe, Executive Director of Gross-to-Net

GTN is incredibly difficult and is critical to overall organizational success. This Executive Chat gives a glimpse into the mind of a C-Suite executive and underscores the role of GTN accuracy and proficiency to the broader business. In this session, attendees will learn how CEOs articulate the materiality of GTN to external stakeholders and hear visionary insights on future strategy, digitalization, and transformation.

New Launch Planning and GTN Readiness to Ensure Product Success

9:45 am ET

Moderator: Angelina Pigna , Senior Director of Advisory, IntegriChain

Daniel Ryan, Director, Commercial Finance, Karyopharm Therapeutics

Christopher Haro, Associate Director, Revenue Accounting, Gilead Sciences

Kevin Nee, CPA, MSA, Controller, Collegium Pharmaceutical

This panel discussion will explore key areas to examine when planning GTN accruals and GTN modeling approaches pre-launch as well as channel management considerations, and strategies for team collaboration and engaging the right stakeholders. The panel will also discuss their experiences and best practices for future forecasting of GTN for product launches and post-launch accrual analysis and adjustments.

About IntegriChain's Gross-to-Net Solutions and Advisory Programs

IntegriChain offers a full suite of Gross-to-Net Solutions and Advisory programs, including:

GTN Accrual Management. An end-to-end solution for Market Access and Finance departments, pre-configured for all standard line items with robust out-of-the-box accrual methodologies, including inventory and pipeline adjustments to accruals, balance sheet reconciliation to ERP systems, and true-up functionality.

GTN Accrual Forecasting. Based on industry-standard forecast methodologies configured for each liability line item with the ability to execute multiple scenario analyses for forecasts along with functionality to compare scenarios to improve forecast accuracy, GTN modeling, and financial close efficiency.

GTN Analytics. Delivering visibility to comprehensive market access datasets that power the accuracy of GTN accruals and forecasting processes, best practices GTN reports and metrics, and visualizations of GTN trends that allow for better accrual and net-price predictability and decision-making.

GTN Advisory. IntegriChain industry experts routinely advise manufacturers on GTN readiness for launch, GTN process assessments, and GTN market analysis.

About the Revenue Analytics Collaborative

The RAC comprises more than 800 Life Sciences business and financial professionals who own, support and analyze Commercial, Government, GTN, and Trade/Channel data, processes and systems in Pricing & Contracting, Pre-Deal Analytics & Performance Monitoring, Rebate & Chargeback Management & Adjudication; Government Pricing Reporting & Analytics, GTN Channel Forecasting & Scenario Modeling; GTN Accrual & Balance Sheet Management, Report, and Analytics, as well as Trade & Channel. The collaborative facilitates timely and relevant knowledge sharing via anonymous Collab forums, benchmarking, colleague connect for networking, lunch & learns, webinars, and the annual RAC Summit. For details or to join, visit racollab.org .

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

