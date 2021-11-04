EIP Pharma Announces New Data Presentations from Phase 2 Treatment Trial in Dementia with Lewy Bodies at Upcoming Scientific Conference and New Board Appointment Final results of the AscenD-LB clinical study informs on disease-modifying potential of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EIP Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage pharma company focused on the development of disease-modifying treatments for dementia and neurodegenerative diseases announces that the final results of the AscenD-LB phase 2 clinical study of their oral investigational drug, neflamapimod, in mild-to-moderate dementia with Lewy bodies will be presented at the 14th Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) meeting that will be held in Boston November 9th through 12th, 2021. In keeping with CTAD's embargo policy, the data from the scientific abstracts will be released once presented at the meeting. In a separate news release, EIP Pharma announced today the appointment of Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, Professor of Neurology at the Barrow Neurological Institute, as non-executive director to its Board of Directors.

Two scientific abstracts with new results from AscenD-LB were accepted by the CTAD Scientific Committee and will be presented by the company at the meeting:

OC5 - Effects of the oral p38α kinase inhibitor neflamapimod on motor function (gait) in patients with mild-to-moderate dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB )

11:20 AM , November 10 th 2021

This oral communication will be given onsite by Dr. John J. Alam , CEO at EIP Pharma, and will also be available through CTAD's digital platform.





LP14 Impact of Alzheimer's disease (AD) related co-pathology on treatment effects of the oral p38α kinase inhibitor neflamapimod in mild-to-moderate dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB)

This poster will be both presented onsite during the meeting and will be available through CTAD's digital platform.

In addition, Dr. Alam and Dr. Ole Isacson, chair of EIP Pharma's Scientific Advisory Board, are participating in the following symposium that will be available through CTAD's digital platform during the meeting:

RS3 Back to the Future: Emerging Opportunities to Treat Basal Forebrain Cholinergic Neuron (BFCN) Dysfunction in Alzheimer's Disease (AD)



Chair: Marwan Sabbagh , Barrow Neurological Institute, Phoenix, AZ



Presentation 1: The Contribution of BFCN Dysfunction and Degeneration to Disease Expression and Progression in AD presented by Ole Isacson , Neuroregeneration Research Institute at Mclean Hospital and Harvard Medical School



Presentation 2: Mechanisms of, and Preclinical Results with Novel Approaches to Treating, BFCN Dysfunction and Degeneration presented by Ralph Nixon , Center for Dementia Research, Nathan S. Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research and NYU Langone Health



Presentation 3: Clinical Results with Novel Approaches that Reverse BFCN Dysfunction presented by John Alam , EIP Pharma, Inc.

Presentations inform on disease-modifying potential of a novel oral drug treatment in dementia with Lewy bodies

About Neflamapimod: Neflamapimod is an investigational drug that is brain-penetrant, oral small molecule that inhibits the intra-cellular enzyme p38 MAP kinase alpha (p38a). P38a, which is expressed in neurons under conditions of stress and disease, plays a major role in inflammation-induced synaptic toxicity, leading to impairment of synaptic function (i.e., synaptic dysfunction). In pre-clinical studies, neflamapimod reverses synaptic dysfunction, including and particularly within the part of the brain most impacted in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) - the basal forebrain cholinergic system. Results from the AscenD-LB Phase 2 clinical study demonstrated proof of concept for neflamapimod as a treatment for DLB. In that study, neflamapimod significantly improved cognition, as assessed by a DLB specific Neuropsychological Test Battery (NTB) designed to evaluate attention and executive function. In addition, neflamapimod significantly improved cognition and function as measured by the gold standard dementia rating test, the Clinical Dementia Rating Sum-of-Boxes (CDR-SB), and also showed significant impact on motor function as measured by the Timed Up and Go test (TUG). Neflamapimod is the first treatment with potential impact on cognition, function and motor function in patients with DLB. The combined pre-clinical and clinical data indicates neflamapimod treats the underlying disease process and has the potential to be the first disease-modifying treatment for DLB.

About EIP Pharma: EIP Pharma, Inc. is a private, Boston, MA company advancing CNS-focused therapeutics to benefit patients with neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit www.eippharma.com

