All Seasons Oro Valley Wins Development And Design Multi-housing News Excellence Award

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beztak Properties announced today that All Seasons Oro Valley, part of the All Seasons Senior Living portfolio, has won a Multi-Housing News Excellence Award in the Development & Design: Senior Housing category. The annual MHN Excellence Award recognizes the multifamily industry's most noteworthy people, companies, and properties.

For more than 60 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Beztak currently manages close to 200 market rate properties or 36,000 apartments, throughout 16 states and 60 markets nationwide.

"We are honored to be included in this year's Multi-Housing News Excellence Awards- it is a perfect match for everything we strive for here at Beztak," said Sam Beznos, CEO of Beztak Companies. "Development has been the cornerstone of our success for more that 60 years; excellence is included in our core values, asis part of our mission to create and sustain long term value and excellence.. Our team of world-renown architects and interior designers were inspired to create a community for seniors that is innovative, enlivening and captivating, matched with the grandeur of the surrounding Oro Valley landscape."

All Seasons Oro Valley is inimitable in its attention to detail. Nestled in the foothills of the Catalina Mountains, All Seasons Oro Valley was thoughtfully designed to invite in the panorama of the crystalline blue sky and Arizona desert by entwining natural elements, such as exuberating waterscapes and rich colors that mirror the sunset. The community features the Main Sonoran Lodge that boasts a plethora of gathering spaces and spacious one- and two- bedroom apartments and two-bedroom individual Casita- homes with attached garages- which surround the main building.

All Seasons Oro Valley offers a refined lifestyle with comfort, convenience, and an unparalleled level of independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. The community features first-class amenities to stay active, engaged, and connected - with social, educational, and cultural programs, a state-of-the-art fitness center and wellness sessions, chauffeured transportation for excursions and day trips, swimming pool, cooking demonstrations, creative arts classes, movie viewings, and musical and theatre performances- all under one roof. The world-class kitchen and culinary team's highest priority is preparing a variety of fresh, seasonal menus for its three restaurant-style dining rooms. Created to pamper and inspire, All Seasons Oro Valley is about living life to its fullest.

For more information on Beztak Properties, please visit www.beztak.com, and for information on All Seasons Oro Valley, please visit www.allseasonsorovalley.com

About Beztak Companies

For more than six decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio multi-family residential and senior living real estate and continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit www.beztak.com.

About All Seasons

For more than 15 years, All Seasons has been setting trends in the senior living industry developing contemporary and vibrant communities that utilize elements of design that are focused on providing residents with an enriching active lifestyle. All Seasons residents enjoy university and expert level continuing education, health and wellness programs, on-site performances by world-renowned artists, with multiple restaurant style dining venues, chef designed menus, seasonal tastings, cocktail offerings and culinary demonstrations. All Seasons communities are exclusively rental only and offer varying levels of service to include independent living, assisted living and memory care.

All Seasons Senior Living currently has four communities located in Michigan-Ann Arbor, Birmingham, Rochester Hills, and West Bloomfield, along with Naples, Florida and Oro Valley, Arizona.

For more information on All Seasons, please visit www.allseasonsliving.com

