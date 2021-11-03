Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces September Quarter Results Including Asset Growth of $100 Million and Core Revenue Growth of 30% Compared to the June Quarter

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Triad Business Bank began operations in March of 2020 with a vision to be a catalyst for growth to the Triad's business community. In the September 2021 quarter, the sixth quarter since formation, the Bank made significant progress toward achieving this vision. Total assets climbed nearly $100 million in the quarter to $366 million. New and existing Triad-based customers increased their deposits by $78 million, and shareholders' equity, raised primarily from investors in the Triad, increased by $14.1 million due to the closing of the recent capital raise. Core loans increased 22%, or $24 million, while cash and investment securities rose by $93 million. The Bank is well positioned to continue future investment back into Triad community businesses," commented CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi.
Hamadi continued, "The expanded balance sheet resulted in further improvement in the Bank's operating trends. The pre-provision loss narrowed to $23,000 in the September quarter from a pre-provision loss of $148,000 in the June quarter. Core interest income, which is interest income excluding revenue from PPP loans, increased 30%, or $411,000, from the previous quarter. Notably, revenue from PPP loans declined sharply by $470,000. However, this decline was partially offset by a $300,000 increase in gains on securities."
Highlights of the Bank's September 2021 quarterly results including comparisons from the quarter ended June 30, 2021:
Linked Quarter Balance Sheet Highlights:
- Total assets increased $99.2 million, or 37%, to $365.6 million
- Core loans increased $23.8 million to $132.1 million
- Demand deposits increased $33.0 million to $90.5 million
- Total deposits increased $78.2 million to $287.5 million
- Allowance for loan losses increased to $1.7 million, or 1.25% of core loans
- No classified, non-performing or past due assets reported
- New loan pipeline remains robust at $147 million
- Tangible book value increased $0.17 per share to $8.83
- Equity increased $14.1 million to $58.3 million
Linked Quarter Income Statement Highlights:
- Pre-provision loss narrowed to $23,000
- Core interest income (non-PPP interest income) increased 30% while interest income declined 3%
- Net interest income declined only $76,000 despite a $470,000 decline in interest income from PPP loans
- Noninterest expense increased 4% from the previous quarter due primarily to increased personnel cost
September Quarter Results
The Bank reported a net loss of $319,000, or $0.05 per share, in the September quarter compared to $313,000, or $0.06 per share, for the June quarter. However, when considering results before the provision for loan losses, the linked-quarter operating loss narrowed to $23,000 from $148,000 due to higher revenue. Gains on securities totaled $371,000 for the September quarter compared to $71,000 in the June quarter.
The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on its interest-earning assets, which are primarily loans and investments, and the expense it incurs from its funding sources, which are primarily deposits. Net interest income was $1.8 million in the September quarter compared to $1.9 million in the June quarter. The Bank's net interest margin declined from 2.90% in the June quarter to 2.46% in the September quarter due to growth in low yielding cash balances and reduced revenue from PPP loans. PPP revenue declined $470,000 from the June quarter during which the Bank received rapid forgiveness payments from the Small Business Administration. This decline was partially offset by an increase in core interest income (interest income less PPP revenue), which increased $271,000, or 30%, in the September quarter compared to the June quarter. In the September quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $117.8 million from $98.3 million in the June quarter. The weighted average yield on these loans increased to 4.10% in the September quarter from 3.87% in the June quarter. The Bank applies a disciplined pricing model that it believes will yield consistent results over time, although the September quarter loan yields benefitted from higher-than-normal prepayment fees from loans that repaid earlier than agreed.
Total assets increased $99.2 million to $365.6 million at September 30, 2021 from $266.5 million at June 30, 2021. Core loans increased by $23.8 million and securities, cash and other assets increased $93.3 million, which increases were partially offset by a $17.6 million net decline in PPP Loans. Growth in assets was funded by a $78.2 million increase in deposits and a $14.1 million increase in shareholders' equity.
Loans, Investment Securities and Deposits
The Bank's core loans increased 22% during the third quarter to $132.1 million compared to $108.3 million at June 30, 2021. The Bank increased core loans committed by $38.0 million during the quarter, which included a $7.2 million increase in unfunded loan commitments. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had $73.5 million in unfunded loan commitments. The Bank also had $8.0 million of core loan balances repaid during the September 2021 quarter. The repaid loans resulted in recognition of deferred fees and prepayment fees, which boosted loan yields to 4.10% in the September quarter from 3.87% in the June quarter.
At September 30, 2021, the Bank had 153 core loans in its portfolio totaling $132.1 million in outstanding balances and $205.6 million of gross core loans including unfunded commitments. The average size of new core loans originated during the third quarter was $1.4 million. At September 30, 2021, 50% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") in nature:
Loan Diversification
Loan Category
9/30/2021
Composition
Other Construction & Land Development
$ 18,092,714
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate
$ 48,019,718
Total Commercial Real Estate
$ 66,112,432
50%
Owner Occupied Real Estate
$ 21,883,371
C&I
43,773,354
Total C&I
$ 65,656,725
50%
Other Revolving Loans
$ 346,631
0%
Total
$ 132,115,788
The average balance of investment securities increased $35.2 million in the September quarter to $96.0 million. Interest income on investment securities was $548,000 in the September quarter, a $129,000 increase from the June quarter. The yield on the portfolio declined from 2.76% for the June quarter to 2.27% for the September quarter. Total investment securities were $132.8 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $67.7 million from June 30, 2021. The decline in yield on the investment portfolio was due primarily to the purchase of short duration mortgage-backed agency securities that were purchased to maintain strong liquidity levels while minimizing interest rate risk in a potential rising rate environment.
Total deposits increased 37% to $287.5 million at September 30, 2021 from $209.3 million at June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts increased 57% to $90.5 million in the September quarter. The noninterest-bearing deposit balances are driven by business customers who manage their core operating accounts through the Bank's treasury systems. During 2021, the Bank has added 50 new treasury customers and now has 126 treasury relationships. The balance of core deposits includes interest-bearing checking, savings and money market account balances which increased $45.2 million to $189.0 million at September 30, 2021. Time deposits were unchanged and totaled $8.0 million at September 30, 2021.
PPP Update
In the September quarter, the SBA made $17.8 million of principal forgiveness payments on the Bank's PPP loan portfolio compared to $47.2 million in the June quarter. At September 30, 2021, PPP loans totaled $22.7 million. During the September quarter, the Bank realized $349,000 of interest and fees on the PPP portfolio, a decrease of $470,000 from the prior quarter. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had $715,000 remaining in unrealized PPP fees ($582,000 net of unrealized costs). Since inception, the Bank has originated 458 PPP loans for over $139 million. PPP revenue as a percentage of total revenue declined from 35% in the June quarter to 14% in the September quarter. The growth in core earnings of the Bank continues to reduce the Bank's reliance on PPP revenue.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $2.3 million in the September quarter, an increase of $94,000 from the prior quarter. The increase in expense was due primarily to increased compensation expense related to personnel additions. During the quarter, the total number of employees increased 10% to 44 at September 30, 2021. The growth in personnel costs is in line with the Bank's increased capital and the opportunity to grow the Bank's total assets beyond the earlier forecasts.
Credit Risk
The Bank had no nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at September 30, 2021. The Bank's emerging loan portfolio has been underwritten with an eye on the impact COVID-19 is having on cash flows of prospective businesses. Many of these businesses are prospering in the current environment and have either stable or expanding revenues.
Deferred Tax Asset, Non-GAAP Measure
The Bank's tangible book value per share on September 30, 2021 was $8.83. Organization and startup costs during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses during the first eighteen months of operations created a deferred tax asset of $1.4 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed. At September 30, 2021, the valuation allowance lowered tangible book value per share by $0.21 from $9.04 (a non-GAAP measurement) to $8.83. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share increased from $8.92 on June 30, 2021 to $9.04 at September 30, 2021 when adding back the impairment of the deferred tax asset.
Outlook
"As we celebrate our eighteen-month anniversary, we are pleased to see that the opportunity for our Bank in the Triad is greater than our original forecast for this point in our operations. The Bank's assets are 47% greater, total deposits are 40% greater, and core demand deposit accounts are nearly 200% greater than our projections at the time of organization. The growth over the first eighteen months has allowed the Bank to invest more in personnel than we expected while not compromising efforts to achieve profitability. We are pleased to have built a larger than projected sales and service team of bankers, treasury officers and support staff. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had 44 employees versus our projection of 25. To date, the Bank's core deposits have increased faster than core loans. At quarter end, the Bank had $715,000 of deferred PPP revenue ($582,000 net of deferred costs) that has yet to be recognized. This deferred revenue should continue to bolster the Bank's total revenue through the end of 2021. We are pleased with the Bank's results to date, and as we look forward, we believe the Bank will continue to exceed expectations." Hamadi commented.
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com
Forward Looking Language
Triad Business Bank
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Assets
Noninterest-bearing cash
$ 19,216,300
$ 1,315,611
$ 4,899,326
$ 1,398,613
$ 736,435
Interest-bearing due from banks
53,918,672
46,773,395
17,259,583
39,763,399
70,015,162
Securities
132,753,497
65,049,332
59,398,336
26,065,622
18,032,330
Federal funds sold
-
-
-
-
-
PPP Loans
22,675,019
40,276,095
83,016,045
78,173,460
100,057,189
Core Loans
132,115,788
108,315,230
95,143,122
73,083,871
49,840,339
Allowance for loan loss
(1,651,905)
(1,354,915)
(1,190,350)
(910,079)
(628,371)
Loans net
153,138,902
147,236,410
176,968,817
150,347,252
149,269,157
Other assets
6,622,029
6,102,655
6,055,184
3,528,292
3,220,127
Total assets
$ 365,649,400
$ 266,477,403
$ 264,581,247
$ 221,103,178
$ 241,273,211
Liabilities
Demand deposits
$ 90,450,329
$ 57,493,414
$ 55,978,388
$ 27,409,213
$ 18,681,865
Interest-bearing NOW
23,921,946
21,626,263
21,956,030
19,067,897
4,737,561
Interest-bearing savings & MMA
165,103,780
122,161,899
101,058,331
98,446,048
70,005,273
Time deposits
8,040,235
8,027,714
8,818,530
3,806,611
501,000
Total Deposits
287,516,290
209,309,289
187,811,279
148,729,769
93,925,699
Other borrowings
17,318,266
10,756,485
20,685,620
24,946,988
99,713,260
Fed Funds Purchased
-
-
9,346,000
-
-
Other liabilities
2,493,999
2,204,446
2,523,648
2,569,615
2,238,944
Total Liabilities
307,328,555
222,270,220
220,366,548
176,246,372
195,877,903
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
64,980,329
49,881,777
49,822,062
49,730,750
49,639,875
Accumulated Deficit
(6,434,054)
(6,114,560)
(5,801,946)
(5,404,682)
(4,676,843)
AOCI
(225,430)
439,965
194,583
530,738
432,276
Total Shareholders' Equity
58,320,845
44,207,183
44,214,699
44,856,806
45,395,308
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 365,649,400
$ 266,477,403
$ 264,581,247
$ 221,103,178
$ 241,273,211
Shares outstanding
6,602,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
Tangible book value per share
$ 8.83
$ 8.66
$ 8.66
$ 8.79
$ 8.90
Triad Business Bank
Income Statement (unaudited)
For three months ended
For three months ended
For three months ended
For three months ended
For three months ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Interest Income
Interest & Fees on PPP Loans
$ 348,946
$ 819,102
$ 745,907
$ 881,063
$ 514,893
Interest & Fees on Core Loans
1,218,791
948,447
727,116
577,864
341,619
Interest & Dividend Income on Securities
548,462
419,317
254,383
155,893
132,261
Interest Income on balances Due from Banks
18,364
8,017
8,354
9,428
6,623
Other Interest Income
11,094
10,404
4,548
440
364
Total Interest Income
2,145,657
2,205,287
1,740,308
1,624,688
995,760
Interest Expense
Interest on NOW Deposits
42,289
43,225
53,207
20,350
11,221
Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits
222,766
197,613
183,260
272,626
147,500
Interest on Time Deposits
13,692
13,692
12,369
5,373
1,011
Interest on Fed Funds Purchased
-
422
-
-
-
Interest on Borrowings
16,434
24,320
18,525
41,947
54,271
Other Interest Expense
10,082
9,917
4,139
-
-
Total Interest Expense
305,263
289,189
271,500
340,296
214,003
Net Interest Income
1,840,394
1,916,098
1,468,808
1,284,392
781,757
Provision for Loan Losses
296,990
164,565
280,271
281,708
454,563
Net Interest Income After Provision for LL
1,543,404
1,751,533
1,188,537
1,002,684
327,194
Total Noninterest Income
32,104
36,882
87,062
19,290
40,230
Total Gain(Loss) on Securities
370,750
70,525
108,488
-
-
Noninterest Expense
Salaries & Benefits
1,517,840
1,475,650
1,152,497
1,087,939
924,103
Premises & Equipment
120,048
118,819
114,060
139,222
114,659
Total Other Noninterest Expense
627,865
577,084
514,794
522,652
540,864
Total Noninterest Expense
2,265,753
2,171,553
1,781,351
1,749,813
1,579,626
Loss before Income Tax
(319,495)
(312,613)
(397,264)
(727,839)
(1,212,202)
Income Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Net Loss
$ (319,495)
$ (312,613)
$ (397,264)
$ (727,839)
$ (1,212,202)
Net Loss per Share
Basic & Diluted
$ (0.05)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.08)
$ (0.14)
$ (0.24)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic & Diluted
6,064,941
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Loss
$ (22,505)
$ (148,048)
$ (116,993)
$ (446,131)
$ (757,639)
Non-GAAP Measures
Tangible Book Value
Actual 9/30/2021
Non-GAAP
Total Shareholders' Equity
$ 58,320,845
$ 59,709,624
Shares Outstanding
6,602,984
6,602,984
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$ 8.83
$ 9.04
Deferred Tax Asset
$ 1,388,779
$ 1,388,779
Valuation Allowance
$ (1,388,779)
$ -
Recorded Deferred Tax Asset
$ -
$ 1,388,779
Effect of Non-GAAP Measure on Tangible Book Value
$ 0.21
During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully
impairs the Deferred Tax Asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists
demonstrating that the Deferred Tax Asset will more likely than not be realized, the
valuation allowance will be eliminated. The Non-GAAP measure is shown to
disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at 9/30/2021 had there been no
valuation allowance at that date.
Pre-Provision Income
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Loss Before Income Tax
$ (319,495)
$ (312,613)
$ (397,264)
Provision For Loan Losses
$ 296,990
$ 164,565
$ 280,271
Pre-Provision Income Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)
$ (22,505)
$ (148,048)
$ (116,993)
Triad Business Bank
Key Ratios & Other Information
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Interest
Interest
Interest
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Yield On Average Loans
Average PPP Loans
$ 30,976,950
$ 348,946
4.469%
$ 71,843,132
$ 819,102
4.570%
$ 82,415,770
$ 745,907
3.670%
Average Core Loans
117,826,020
1,218,791
4.104%
98,314,011
948,447
3.870%
84,170,458
727,116
3.500%
Yield on Average Investment Securities
$ 96,025,414
$ 548,462
2.266%
$ 60,854,121
$ 419,317
2.760%
$ 34,984,755
$ 254,383
2.950%
Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
$ 179,677,948
$ 305,263
0.674%
$ 166,381,245
$ 289,189
0.700%
$ 150,852,228
$ 271,500
0.730%
Net Interest Margin
Interest Income
$ 2,145,657
$ 2,205,287
$ 1,740,308
Interest Expense
305,263
289,189
271,500
Average Earnings Assets
$ 296,562,554
$ 265,280,242
$ 237,416,584
Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin
1,840,394
2.462%
1,916,098
2.897%
1,468,808
2.509%
Loan to Asset Ratio
Loan Balance
$ 154,790,807
$ 148,591,325
$ 178,159,167
Total Assets
365,649,400
42.333%
266,477,403
55.761%
264,581,247
67.336%
Leverage Ratio
Tier 1 Capital
$ 58,546,275
$ 43,767,218
$ 44,020,116
Avg Total Assets
301,575,704
270,740,371
242,160,119
Avg FRB Borrowings
18,628,302
20.692%
27,872,010
18.021%
22,689,965
20.057%
Unfunded Commitments
73,508,450
66,350,046
50,899,646
