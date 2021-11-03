Maxeon Solar Technologies to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 17, 2021

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on November 17, 2021.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Maxeon Solar Technologies)

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at: https://corp.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Company will also hold a conference call on November 17, 2021, at 5:30 PM U.S. ET / November 18, 2021, at 5:30 AM Singapore Time, to discuss results and provide an update on the business.

Live dial-in numbers are below. Please provide conference ID 5978769 to the Operator.



Phone Number Toll-Free Number North America

+1 (833) 301-1154 Singapore +65 3165-4607 +1 (800) 852-6412 Other International +1 (914) 987-7395



A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will also be available on Maxeon's website at https://corp.maxeon.com/events-and-presentations.

Listeners should dial in or log on approximately 10 minutes in advance. A replay will be available online within 24 hours after the event.

A replay of the conference call is also available by phone at the following numbers until November 24, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the following numbers:

North America (toll-free): 1-855-859-2056/ 1-800-585-8367

International: 1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 5978769

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The Company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,200 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at https://maxeon.com/, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.