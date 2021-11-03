Leading Crypto IRA Platform iTrustCapital Surpasses $3.5 Billion in Trade Volume

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTrustCapital, the #1 platform in America for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through IRA retirement accounts*, recently passed $3.5 billion in trade volume. This important milestone follows a July 2021 announcement whereby the company achieved $2 billion in trade volume, supporting an impressive growth trend and highlighting the company's meteoric rise.

"Growing from $2 billion to $3.5 billion in transaction volume in only four months is proof that there are a large number of investors who understand the opportunity we offer to diversify their retirement portfolios with digital assets," said Blake Skadron, president and co-founder of iTrustCapital. "We're proud to say clients consistently relay positive feedback and appreciate our commitment to transparency, access, and delivering excellent client service."

Since its inception, iTrustCapital has onboarded more than 20,000 funded client accounts and has received more than 1,450 Trust Pilot reviews, boasting an "Excellent" 4.6 star average rating.

iTrustCapital combines the tax advantages of an IRA with access to digital assets and offers customers an easy-to-use, tax-efficient way to invest in cryptocurrencies. Investors believe in cryptocurrency as an alternative asset class over the long-term and want tax-advantaged access through their IRA retirement accounts. iTrustCapital has made the process simple and secure by providing 24/7 trading access with live customer support using a legal, insured, and IRS-compliant platform, with the lowest fees in the industry.

As digital assets become increasingly popular investment vehicles, investors must plan for tax liabilities, comply with US tax law requirements and navigate the complex tracking of cryptocurrency gains and losses. iTrustCapital enables investors to trade digital assets within the confines of an IRA account, which is not a taxable event and offers customers a cost-efficient way to retain value gained from crypto investments.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is the #1 Crypto IRA platform in America that allows clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with the tax advantages of their IRA. iTrustCapital's revolutionary platform eliminates the costly inefficiencies and outdated processes of previous IRA models, opening the door for investors to move money safely, simply, and legally from their retirement accounts into the Cryptocurrency market - at costs lower than other IRA companies. iTrustCapital is headquartered in Long Beach, CA and was founded by Todd Southwick and Blake Skadron in 2018.

iTrustCapital's platform is available to all qualified US-based investors. The platform currently provides access to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar (XLM), EOS (EOS), Uniswap (UNI), Compound (COMP), Sushi (SUSHI), yearn.finance (YFI), Polygon (MATIC), Aave (AAVE), Solana (SOL), Curve Dao (CRV), Basic Attention (BAT), Enjin (ENJ), Algorand (ALGO), Cosmos (ATOM), Tezos (XTZ), Maker (MKR) and physical Gold and Silver. iTrustCapital continues to review and add new assets frequently to meet demand.

Disclaimer

*Internet Marketing Association, Impact21 Awards for Innovator of the Year and Best Crypto Investment Platform.

Cryptocurrencies are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Some taxes and conditions may apply depending on the type of IRA account. iTrust Capital, Inc. does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment, or tax professional.

iTrust Capital, Inc. makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of this information and shall not have any liability for any representations (expressed or implied) regarding information contained in, or for any omissions from, this document or any other written or oral communications transmitted to the recipient in the course of its evaluation.

iTrust Capital, Inc. disclaims any and all liability to any party for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or other consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from any use of this information, which is provided as is, without warranties.

