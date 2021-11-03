Cooleaf Launches Remote-Friendly Holiday Experience and Gifting Feature Cooleaf's Holiday Experience brings gifting, recognition, virtual events, and more to remote and hybrid teams

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooleaf, the leading employee experience platform for high-performing teams, has introduced an exciting Holiday Experience program that enables organizations to reward and recognize their employees while helping to foster a positive team culture. The program is designed to help teams celebrate success at the year-end and bring employees together in a virtual workplace environment.

"With many teams still working remotely, organizations are looking for ways to create a positive experience for customers, employees, and others from afar," said Prem Bhatia, Cooleaf's Co-Founder. "Cooleaf gives teams a meaningful way to say 'thank you' to their people while building connections and community."

Cooleaf's Holiday Program brings a fun-filled holiday experience to distributed teams with recognition and rewards, engagement programming, and more. Key highlights of Cooleaf's Holiday Experience include:

A custom gratitude message or video from leadership

Peer recognition program focused on core values

Reward points that can be redeemed for gift cards, experiences, and merchandise, or used to send gifts to family, friends, and peers

Custom team-building events and challenges (step challenges, holiday recipe swaps, ugly sweater contest, and more)

In addition, Cooleaf recently launched their Corporate Gifting feature, which allows employees to browse a robust catalog of hundreds of rewards, including gift cards to popular retailers like Amazon, Target, and DoorDash, and send gifts to people inside or outside of the company. Because Cooleaf manages and fulfills gift delivery, there's no need for the sender to track down the recipient's address before sending a gift.

Cooleaf's Holiday Experience program (including reward fulfillment, program management, and customer support) is available to all new and existing customers. To ensure your program's success, Cooleaf's team of engagement experts provide onboarding guidance, ongoing engagement programming, quarterly check-ins, and more.

About Cooleaf

Cooleaf is the leading solution for companies looking to drive extraordinary experiences for their employees, customers, and prospects. Through Cooleaf's platform, forward-thinking brands are empowered to listen to sentiment and signals through pulse surveys and SaaS platform integrations, take action to engage stakeholders through recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences and glean data insights through a powerful suite of analytics tools. Visit www.cooleaf.com to learn more.

Contact

Melissa Perry, Senior Marketing Manager at Cooleaf

marketing@cooleaf.com

