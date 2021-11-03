Aquila Air Capital Announces Leadership Appointments

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquila Air Capital ("Aquila"), a specialty finance platform focused on commercial aerospace, today announced the appointment of Al Wood as CEO of the company. In addition, Peter Siaw joins Aquila as Head of Originations and Leasing, APAC. Keith Whittaker, Managing Partner of Kepler Hill Capital, will join Aquila's Board of Directors. The leadership appointments establish an executive team focused on building the Aquila Air Capital portfolio, with deep experience in aviation and a strong network for sourcing strategic opportunities in asset leasing and financing.

Aquila Air Capital is a specialty finance platform focused on providing asset financing in partnership with industry participants as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft, engines and other aviation equipment. Leveraging over 50 years of collective experience in aviation among its leadership team, the company provides comprehensive solutions to asset buyers, sellers and operators in need of creative and timely solutions for their critical business needs.

Al Wood brings over 25 years of experience in the aerospace industry to Aquila Air Capital, most recently serving as CFO of Boeing Commercial Services, a $9 billion business unit where he focused on increasing return on invested capital, streamlining the product and services portfolio, and reducing working capital requirements. He previously served as Head of M&A, Boeing Global Services and was the Chief Commercial Officer at AeroTurbine Inc, a subsidiary of AerCap Inc., the largest commercial aircraft lessor.

"As the aerospace industry navigates a complex and rapidly evolving environment, I believe that Aquila Air Capital can capitalize on significant growth opportunities, while providing world-class customer support and flexible capital solutions to airlines, lessors and OEMs around the world. With the addition of Peter to our team, I believe we will build a strong portfolio of assets and partnerships, particularly in Asia," said Al Wood, CEO, Aquila Air Capital. "I look forward to leading the Aquila team and building its foundation through exciting lease transactions, partnerships and innovative solutions for our customers."

Peter Siaw most recently served as a Managing Director and Vice President, Commercial APAC at Aero Capital Solutions. He previously was SVP of International Strategic Development at AeroTurbine and Managing Director of Aercap Singapore Pty Ltd.

"There is a strong opportunity to source through our network and ultimately build a portfolio of desirable assets for our clients. We are excited by the gradual reopening of borders and recovery of international flights in the APAC region. As airlines emerge from lockdown and restart international operations, there will be the need to revisit their fleet development plans and right size their current fleets to be positioned for future growth. We are well-positioned to offer unburdened fleet exit solutions to assist the airline industry with their asset realignment," said Peter Siaw, Head of Originations and Leasing, APAC. "I am excited to join Al and the Aquila Air Capital team and look forward to scaling the company and building a comprehensive platform of aviation solutions and partnerships."

About Aquila Air Capital

Aquila Air Capital is a specialty finance platform focused on providing asset financing in partnership with industry participants as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft, engines and other aviation equipment. Led by a management team with more than 50 years of collective experience in the aerospace industry, Aquila Air Capital is a trusted partner to all players in the value chain, from buyers and sellers of assets to operators in need of creative and timely solutions for their critical business needs. Aquila Air Capital is backed by Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing and Kepler Hill Capital, a private equity firm focused on special situations. For more information, please visit www.aquilaaircapital.com.

Contact

View original content:

SOURCE Aquila Air Capital