Tugboat Logic Identifies Key Security Gaps in the Stack in New Report

Survey Reveals Both Most Popular Tools in SaaS Companies' Stacks and the Security Tools That Are Missing

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic by OneTrust , the leading security assurance company, today announced the results of its 2021 State of the Stack Report. The results cover 15 core stack elements, identify the largest security gaps associated with each and share best practices on the most effective security controls that SMBs can implement to protect and safeguard them.

According to data from Zylo, year over year SaaS spending rose 14% in 2020, with companies now maintaining an average of 651 SaaS applications. The pandemic has only intensified the trend, as the transition to remote work fueled an even greater need for SaaS solutions.

To take advantage of this growth opportunity, SaaS companies need to ensure that their own technology stacks are optimized for success.

Tugboat Logic conducted a survey of 100 customers to find out which software providers SMB SaaS companies were relying on to build their technology stacks. Respondents cut across many sectors, including SaaS, financial services, healthcare, analytics and professional services. The report revealed surprising findings and insightful lessons on how SMBs using SaaS in their software stacks can scale safely with minimal risk.

Among the 15 key findings, the top SaaS tools used are:

Communication tool : Slack (68.2%)

Code repository : GitHub Cloud (53.4%)

Security information and event management (SIEM) : Datadog (18.3%)

Background check software : Checkr (17.3%)

Intrusion detection and penetration systems (IDPS): AWS GuardDuty (14.6%)

The biggest security gaps found within the stack were that:

17.3% don't have background check software

38% don't have a learning management system (LMS)

18.3% don't have a customer relationship management system (CRM)

8.5% don't have HR software

39% don't have an IDPS

25.3% don't regularly conduct penetration tests of their systems

14.6% don't have a SIEM

9.6% don't have antivirus

For smaller companies, there may be the perception that these security solutions are unnecessary. However, SMBs are as susceptible to security threats as larger enterprises. Along with implementing security and privacy controls across the entire stack, maintaining a strong security stack is critical for companies of every size.

As SaaS solutions drive a greater range of business operations than ever before, the opportunities are accelerating for the companies that develop them. But to seize those opportunities, SaaS companies need to ensure their own technology stack is ready to support them as they evolve and grow.

Patrick Murray, CPO, Tugboat Logic, said: "SaaS company revenues are projected to increase from $200 billion in 2020 to $233 billion in 2022. To take advantage of this growth opportunity, SaaS companies need to ensure that their own technology stacks are optimized for success. The Tugboat Logic platform is an asset to help SaaS companies stay secure and streamline due diligence and audit processes so that they can focus on growth and revenue."

