Organic Garage to Present at the Consumer Goods & Digital Services Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and a developer of plant-based foods, is pleased to announce its participation in the OTC Markets' Consumer Goods & Digital Services Conference, taking place virtually on November 4, 2021.

Matt Lurie, President and CEO of Organic Garage, will discuss the Company's expansion strategy for its retail grocery stores as well as the manufacturing capacity for its plant-based foods company, Future of Cheese, which recently launched its dairy-alternative "Future of Butter" line and announced its first distribution agreement.

The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who cannot join the event live on the day of the conference.

Event: Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, November 4 at 3:00 PM ET

Webcast Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3vbzc3X

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Inc is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world's best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada's top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company's stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within Canada's largest consumer market, Ontario. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

