Health And Wellness Pioneer Mother's Market & Kitchen Supports Resettlement Efforts Of Afghan Refugees In Southern California Organic grocer offers customers option to round up purchase to the nearest dollar to donate to the International Rescue Committee

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Market & Kitchen, a 40-year pioneer in the health food movement in Southern California, today announced that from Nov. 1. through Nov. 30, the organic grocer will offer customers the option of rounding up each purchase to the nearest dollar to donate to the International Rescue Committee, an organization that responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises and helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover and gain control of their future. All 10 Mother's Market and Kitchen locations will participate in the month-long fundraising effort

Donated funds will be used to assist those Afghan refugees who were recently relocated to Southern California as a result of the current humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"We are proud to partner with the IRC and to do what we can to help successfully resettle these Afghan families — be it funding, food and/or necessity donations," said Dorothy Carlow, CEO, Mother's Market & Kitchen. "Both Mother's and our customers welcome these families into our communities and want to do our part to extend the generosity and compassion they need to restart their lives."

About the International Rescue Committee (IRC)

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic well-being, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and over 20 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook.

About Mother's Market & Kitchen

Founded in 1978, Mother's Market & Kitchen is a leading natural and organic food retailer serving Southern California. Mother's specializes in offering the freshest organic produce at unbeatable prices, healthy and delicious prepared foods, and a diverse and value-driven selection of supplements, vegetarian and specialty foods. For additional information, visit www.MothersMarket.com.

