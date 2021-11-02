Colt Data Centre Services Accelerates Hyperscale Strategy, announcing it has sold Twelve Colocation Sites

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (DCS), a leading provider of global hyperscale data centre solutions, today announced that it has completed the sale of twelve of its colocation sites across Europe with AtlasEdge Data Centres.

Over the last few years, Colt DCS has focused on building and developing larger hyperscale data centre sites across both the Europe and APAC regions, anchored by customers within large population centres as the result of the rapidly increasing consumption rate of cloud and content-based applications. Having conducted a thorough review of its portfolio, Colt DCS identified twelve colocation sites that were better suited for an operator such as AtlasEdge, which is exclusively focused on developing the emerging colocation market across Europe.

Refining Colt DCS' current portfolio will allow the business to further strengthen its longstanding relationship with both its hyperscale and large enterprise customers that benefit from the economies of scale provided by Colt DCS. It will also allow the organisation to focus on accelerating the execution of its hyperscale strategy and increasing capacity in key markets that its customer want to enter and expand in. The hyperscale facilities that it currently owns and operates, including those that are currently under construction, will not be affected by the sale and will continue to be owned by Colt Data Centre Services ensuring no impact to the service its customer base is currently receiving across these facilities.

In line with Colt DCS' capacity roadmap and land banking strategy the company has a number of sites due to be completed throughout the next couple of years, across Europe, India and Japan. This will see the organisation rapidly grow its portfolio with a combined total IT power capacity in excess of 450MW.

"Demand for data storage and cloud capabilities has never been higher, and so is the need for businesses to scale and find capacity. By restructuring and focusing on our hyperscale facilities, we can meet our customers' needs on demand with true scalability and efficiency, while meeting their sustainability targets" commented Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO, Colt DCS. "We are committed to ensuring a sustainable business model for the future and this latest deal will improve the returns on investment across our portfolio, which can then be reinvested into the business."

"We are delighted to welcome these sites into our expanding portfolio" commented Josh Joshi, Executive Chairman, AtlasEdge. "We are tapping into an exciting and emerging market where real time data traffic is growing and compute gravitating to the edge of the network. As this demand builds, AtlasEdge is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless, localised and ultra-low latency digital infrastructure to our customers - from cloud providers to streaming services and enterprises. Our approach is open, carrier neutral and collaborative, and we look forward to working alongside Colt."

About Colt DCS

Colt Data Centre Services provide true service and operational excellence in the sustainable design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres across Europe and the APAC. We provide data centre solutions to hyperscale and large enterprise customers across 14 state of the art carrier neutral data centres spanning 8 cities.

Our Hyperscale and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow.

We have over 25 years of experience in the industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer centric data center operator in the market. We put environmental awareness at the heart of everything we do because we know it's the right thing to do for our planet. That's why we're taking the ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability journey, alongside our sister company we are committed to achieving global net zero emissions for our own operations by 2030.

https://www.coltdatacentres.net/

ABOUT AtlasEdge

AtlasEdge is a European edge data centre business, formed from a joint investment by Liberty Global, one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies and DigitalBridge, a leading global investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. AtlasEdge's mission is to create Europe's leading Edge platform, delivering seamless, localised and ultra-low latency digital infrastructure to customers. AtlasEdge already has an expanding portfolio of more than 100 sites across the continent, providing proximity to the core network that is critical for the technology of tomorrow.

For more information, please visit www.atlasedge.com

