NAIC Releases Consumer Education Pieces on Health Insurance

Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released a series of consumer education pieces about health insurance this month. The series aims to help policyholders better understand how to get the most out of their health insurance coverage.

Understanding Healthcare Claims
The three-part series contains the following information:

  • An explanation of the term "medical necessity" and how it affects the health services a policy will cover.
  • Information about how to file a claim, like the details a consumer will need to submit the claim.
  • Actions to take to appeal denied claims, including steps to make an internal appeal and request an external review.

Consumers can access the series on the NAIC's Consumer Health page under the "Tips & Tools" icon.

This series is part of a larger effort by the NAIC to enable consumers to make informed decisions at every stage of life.

(PRNewsfoto/National Association of Insuran)
