Flowers Foods Issues Voluntary Recall On Certain Tastykake Multi-Pack Cupcakes Sold In Eight States Due To Possible Presence Of Tiny Fragments Of Metal Mesh Wire

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a precautionary measure, Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is voluntarily recalling Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. The recall was initiated following notification by a vendor of the possible contamination in a supplied ingredient.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia.

No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled items. See below for product list, UPCs, and "enjoy by" dates.

The recalled products are:

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION UPC # ENJOY BY DATE





Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes 0-25600-00219-3 DEC. 14 12.75 oz. (6-2ct)

DEC. 18



DEC. 21





Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes 0-25600-00223-0 DEC. 14 14.25oz (6-2ct)

DEC. 18





Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes 0-25600-00230-8 DEC. 14 14.25oz (6-2ct)*

DEC. 18 *Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes 0-25600-00230-8 DEC. 18 14.25oz (6-2ct) (Inner packages sold individually) 0-25600-00004-5 DEC. 18

Consumers should not consume these products.

Affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2020 sales of $4.4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

