The new SuperNO2VA™ Et mask establishes a new care paradigm for surgical options by maintaining an open airway and providing real-time exhaled carbon dioxide monitoring, decreasing sedation risk before, during and after surgery

Vyaire Medical Advances Surgical Sedation Safety with Novel Airway Technology for All Patient Risk Levels The new SuperNO2VA™ Et mask establishes a new care paradigm for surgical options by maintaining an open airway and providing real-time exhaled carbon dioxide monitoring, decreasing sedation risk before, during and after surgery

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyaire Medical, the world's largest medical device maker fully dedicated to improving breathing for every person around the world, today announced the availability of SuperNO 2 VA™ Et, a mask that utilizes breakthrough technology to stent the airway open, thus avoiding airway collapse while accurately monitoring end tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2), which is particularly important for high-risk patients. It uniquely maintains airway patency while delivering precise and consistent oxygenation to patients during deep sedation procedures, helping reduce hypoxemia and hypoventilation. SuperNO 2 VA™ Et provides increased flexibility by providing continuous patient oxygenation before, during and after surgery, and transforms surgical practice by allowing more patients to have procedures under sedation.

Vyaire Medical logo (PRNewsfoto/Vyaire Medical)

"At Vyaire, we are committed to imagining new possibilities in the ways we can support breathing. SuperNO 2 VA™ Et does just that by removing some of the tangible risks of deep sedation through proprietary airway management technology and real-time clinical measurements to reduce complications," said Gaurav Agarwal, chief executive officer, Vyaire. "Through this innovation, we envision reducing the need for general anesthesia and the associated complications, including extended procedure times, hospital stays and their burdens on healthcare systems."

SuperNO 2 VA™ Et reduces hypoxemia by 75 percent and airway intervention by 65 percent compared to current standard of care.[i],[ii] It also allows for effective pre-oxygenation and rescue ventilation without the need for additional equipment, and eliminates the use and associated costs of a separate mask, endotracheal tube, laryngoscope and intubation.

"SuperNO 2 VA™ Et brings a new standard to the way surgeries can be performed for patients," said Steven H. Cataldo, MD, director of anesthesiology at CareMount Medical and director of anesthesia services at Yorktown Center for Specialty Surgery. "With this technology, we are able to rethink how and where we operate, with decreased risks, procedure times and associated costs. Even high-risk patients can have reduced recovery times, providing them a safer and better overall care experience."

"As the company inspired and empowered to elevate the quality of breathing, SuperNO 2 VA™ Et is an obvious yet critical piece of our innovation strategy and evolution," said Agarwal. "We will continue to bring new-to-world technology to market to advance breathing solutions on behalf of customers and patients."

About Vyaire Medical

Vyaire Medical Inc. is a global company focused exclusively on supporting breathing through every stage of life. Established from legacy brands with a 65-year history of pioneering breathing technology, the company's portfolio of integrated solutions is designed to enable, enhance and extend lives. At Vyaire, we pledge to advance innovation and evolve what's possible to ensure every breath is taken to its fullest. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Vyaire is recognized, trusted and preferred by specialists throughout the respiratory community worldwide.

i Bai Y, Xu Z, Chandrashekar M, at al. Comparison of a simplified nasal continuous positive airways pressure device with nasal cannula in obese patients undergoing colonoscopy during deep sedation: A randomised clinical trial. Eur J Anaesthesiol. 2019;36(9):633-640.

ii Dimou F, Huynh S, Dakin G, et al. Nasal positive pressure with the SuperNO2VA™ Et device decreases sedation-related hypoxemia during pre-bariatric surgery EGD. Surg Endosc. 2019;33(11):3828-3832.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vyaire Medical