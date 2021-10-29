Skorpios Technologies Names David Huff as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., an integrated silicon photonics company, today announced the addition of David Huff as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective immediately. In his new role at Skorpios, Huff will oversee all aspects of sales and marketing for both the Fab Services and Silicon Photonics business lines.

Huff is a veteran of the optics and semiconductor industries, with more than 25 years of experience ranging from RF photonics to high-speed semiconductors. He has broad industry experience with sales, marketing, and business development roles in optical networking, wireless, cable TV, defense, and aerospace. Most recently, Huff led sales and business development at Nanowave Technologies, an RF technology firm. Prior experience includes roles at Ortel (now Emcore), T-Networks (now part of Broadcom) and Multilink Technologies, two of which had successful Initial Public Offerings. Huff earned his BS in Electrical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology and his MBA from the Anderson School at UCLA.

"Dave is joining Skorpios at an exciting and transformational time as we begin to ramp production of our Heterogeneous Photonic Integration Circuit (HPIC) Platform. His broad industry experience will be an asset as we take the silicon photonics platform into new markets," said Stephen Krasulick, Co-founder and CEO of Skorpios. "I've worked with Dave in the past and look forward to working closely with him as we take Skorpios to the next level."

"This is a great time to be joining Skorpios," Huff added. "We have the best silicon photonics platform in our own fab and an incredible team to dominate existing and new markets."

Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios' unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com.

