Twin Peaks Partners with Nebraska Linebacker and Former Navy Seal Damian Jackson The ultimate sports lodge signs first NCAA-sponsored athlete and launches touchdown giveback campaign benefitting Folds of Honor

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Twin Peaks has always been dedicated to saluting and supporting the brave men and women who protect our country.

Twin Peaks Partners with University of Nebraska Lincoln Linebacker and Former Navy Seal Damian Jackson to launch touchdown giveback campaign benefitting Folds of Honor.

That's why when the ultimate sports lodge heard about how Damian Jackson joined the University of Nebraska Lincoln's football team, Twin Peaks knew it would be a fitting partnership. The company announced today that Twin Peaks is uniting with Jackson to use his name, image and likeness in its first-ever NCAA sponsorship. Jackson's a former Navy Seal who finished serving time in the military before pursuing his passion for football and walking onto the Cornhusker's team.

"I'm incredibly honored and proud to team up with Twin Peaks," Jackson said. "This is a huge national brand that is well-known for supporting not just sports teams and fans, but also active duty and veterans. I can't wait to begin this special partnership that's focused on Husker football and giving back to military families!"

As the go-to spot for the ultimate gameday experience, it's only fitting that Twin Peaks gives fans even more of a reason to cheer for the Cornhuskers this football season. To celebrate Jackson and honor our nation's heroes, Twin Peaks is raising funds for its national charity partner, Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.

For every touchdown Nebraska scores throughout the entire football season, including those accumulated so far, Twin Peaks will donate $100 to Folds of Honor. The brand's goal is to raise $5,000 to provide a scholarship to a child in need. Jackson will present a check to the recipient at the end of the season.

"Our team loved how unique Damian's college football story is," said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. "His career began much differently than most collegiate athletes, and we admire how he went after his dreams both in the military and in sports. As the ultimate sports lodge, we're excited to partner with Damian and invite fans to come into their nearest lodge and get loud for the Huskers as we raise funds for Folds of Honor. Go Big Red!"

To learn more about Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 85 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 15 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,100 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Twin Peaks