Sierra Donor Services Is Leveraging Telepathology For OPOs From Specialist Direct To Save Lives

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Donor Services , a division of DCI Donor Services , is utilizing Specialist Direct's Telepathology for Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) to increase organ transplant rates in order to save lives. "We're committed to partner with industry leaders like Specialist Direct to deliver on our commitment to save and enhance lives. By utilizing Specialist Direct's Telepathology Solution and through the support of their team, we've been able to quickly turnkey a telepathology platform to enable us to transplant more organs," said Sean Van Slyck, Executive Director of Sierra Donor Services.

Specialist Direct's solution includes its SDI Cloud OPO technology platform, which facilitates 24/7/365 real-time access to its network of Board-Certified pathologists with unique transplant expertise. Specialist Direct pathologists provide OPOs with accurate, consistent, and timely liver and kidney biopsy interpretations to reduce organ discard rates and case duration times. Organ biopsies are easily digitized and shared with OPO personnel and transplant surgeons through mobile devices which improves operational efficiencies. "We are proud to have the opportunity to collaborate with Sierra Donor Services as they expand their OPO telepathology best practices in order to transplant more organs and save lives. Sierra Donor Service's initial telepathology results through the use of our solution have been impressive," said W. Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct.

Specialist Direct is the market leader and standard of care in delivering telepathology solutions for the OPOs community. By delivering OPO diagnostic best practices, the company is committed to support the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) in achieving 50,000 annual transplants by 2026.

ABOUT SIERRA DONOR SERVICES

Sierra Donor Services (SDS) is the Organ Procurement Organization that serves nearly three million people in Northern California and Northern Nevada. They are an exceptional team of professionals dedicated to saving and improving lives by connecting organ, eye, and tissue donations to the patients who need them. SDS strives to extend the reach of each generous donor's gift to those who are always profoundly grateful for them.

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT

Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates and save lives. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology, telepulmonology and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com .

