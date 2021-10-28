The global real estate firm launches paid, rotational training program in L.A., Houston, and Chicago as it continues to invest in and support women and people of color in the industry

Savills Expands Junior Broker Development Program to Three Additional Markets in the US The global real estate firm launches paid, rotational training program in L.A., Houston, and Chicago as it continues to invest in and support women and people of color in the industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savills announced that it expanded its Junior Broker Development Program (JBDP) to three additional markets in the US, doubling down on its commitment to recruit, train, and invest in the next generation of Savills associate brokers. Also, for the first time, the global real estate advisory firm opened the program to existing, non-brokerage employees in North America interested in sales, consulting, or complementary roles.

The global real estate firm launches paid, rotational training program in L.A., Houston, and Chicago as it continues to invest in and support women and people of color in the industry.

Today, 100% of the candidates who completed the program are now working in full-time positions for the company.

During its inaugural 2020 class, Savills selected eight young professionals in New York City and two in Washington, DC, to participate in the 15-month salaried rotational program, which provided recent college graduates the opportunity to advance their commercial real estate careers. Of the 10 participants, 90% were women or from racially diverse backgrounds. Today, 100% of the candidates who completed the program are now working in full-time positions for the company.

"Having colleagues with different perspectives and lived experiences at the decision-making table is crucial to the vitality of our firm and the future of our industry," said Mitchell E. Rudin , chairman and CEO, Savills North America. "By expanding the Junior Broker Development Program, we are working to create substantive changes that will open up opportunities for young women and minority groups to enter the industry with equal and equitable chances for success."

This year's JBDP class has 11 participants across Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington. Each will have the opportunity to rotate across several of the firm's service lines, including brokerage, research, cross-border tenant advisory, industrial services, capital markets, portfolio solutions, consulting, workplace strategy, business development, and client technology solutions.

"As a company, we're shifting the paradigm and actively focusing on outreach to marginalized communities. We aim to provide every resource to establish successful careers within the commercial real estate industry," said Janet Woods , vice chairman, director and Northeast region lead at Savills, who leads the JBDP nationally. "We are proud to grow this program and provide this talented group of recruits from Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago with the opportunity to enhance their skills and maximize their potential."

Savills will begin recruiting for the class of 2022 this month. The continuation and expansion of the JBDP build on Savills pledge to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Since January 2020, more than 90% of the new hires and promotions at its headquarters have been women or people of color. The firm also boasts retention rates of 90% for employees in their first year at the company.

Savills currently operates 40 offices in the US and Canada. It now employs more than 900 people in North America, up from 700 in 2017. Savills has more than 39,000 employees in over 70 countries throughout Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the UK.

About Savills Inc.

Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm's integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting.

For more information, please visit Savills.us and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Savills