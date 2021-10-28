Quicklly's newest Sweets & Snacks Subscription box features the most famous desi desserts and savory treats, just in time for the holiday season.

Quicklly Kicks Off Diwali with Exclusive Rajbhog Sweets & Snacks Subscription Box Quicklly's newest Sweets & Snacks Subscription box features the most famous desi desserts and savory treats, just in time for the holiday season.

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quicklly, the nation's top destination for premium Indian and South Asian food, announces the launch of the Rajbhog Sweets & Snacks Subscription box. From syrup-dipped Rasgullas and divine Burfi bites to savory masala-spiced snacks and more, Quicklly's latest offering is making it easier than ever to spread the love and happiness of the festive season with friends and family.

From syrup-dipped Rasgullas and divine Burfi bites to savory masala-spiced snacks and more, Quicklly's latest offering is making it easier than ever to spread the love and happiness of the festive season with friends and family.

"Nothing quite says the holidays like a table filled with mouth-watering desi snacks," said Keval Raj and Hanish Pahwa, Quicklly co-founders. "Whether you're entertaining a house full of guests or just in the mood for a sweet escape, our fully customizable Rajbhog Sweets & Snacks Subscription boxes feature the highest quality desserts and savory treats for an unforgettable experience that just screams Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye!"

Starting at $39.99, the subscription box allows you to easily mix and match a variety of nearly a dozen signature delights that come in 5, 10, or 15 piece options. Fresh and delivered right to your door, the Sweets & Snacks Subscription box is also here right in time for the Festival of Light. Quicklly is offering an exclusive Diwali Premium Gift Hamper, with a delectable assortment of the most popular treats and sweets.

Combined with the recent launches of their organic ingredients offerings, Ready-to-Cook Sauces, Meal Kits, and Organic Instant Pot Meals, Quicklly's one-stop-shopping destination makes entertaining a cinch for busy individuals. Now, everyone can truly wow their holiday guests with minimal prep time. Quicklly's low-cost, expedited shipping means that even last-minute orders can come straight to your door in 1 to 2 days.

The Sweets & Snacks Subscription box ships nationwide and can be added to any existing order for one-time or ongoing delivery. For more information or to sign up, go to quicklly.com.

About Quicklly

Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian/ Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, meal kits, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep.

Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, San Francisco, the Bay Area, NY, NJ, and across the country through its nationwide shop. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com.

Quickly Media Contact

press@quicklly.com

(PRNewsfoto/Quicklly)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quicklly