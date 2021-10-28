HackNotice Gives Power to Users to Track Ransomware Gangs Keeping up with ransomware gangs in real-time is easy with the HackNotice platform.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HackNotice , provider of the world's first habit-forming security awareness platform, now makes it effortless to monitor ransomware gangs. HackNotice customers can use interactive visuals and timelines to track each ransomware gang's hacks. Ransomware is a critical threat in every organization, making it essential for businesses to better understand these criminal groups.

HackNotice Logo (PRNewsfoto/HackNotice)

Only HackNotice provides a single, safe environment to trace and track ransomware gang hacks. HackNotice instantly notifies its users about ransomware activities and is often the first to report on new hacks. For instance, the HackNotice team discovered that ransomware gang Ragnarok gave up and released a public decryptor on its website.

Ransomware is the most prominent threat organizations are facing now. Businesses can mitigate the risk of being victims by tracking, tracing, and reviewing ransomware exploits, to ensure no compromising data is exposed, leading to a security breach. HackNotice makes it easier for security teams to monitor the threats ransomware gangs pose on companies.

"We quickly realized how important this addition was to HackNotice users," said Steve Thomas, HackNotice CEO and Co-Founder. "Our customers were stunned at seeing the sheer amount of hacks caused by ransomware in real-time. Now, security teams can better understand the ransomware threat and prevent attacks before they occur." he continued.

Scraping the dark web can be dangerous if not done properly. HackNotice makes it easy for security teams to instantly know about ransomware gangs and their latest exploits and take swift, calculated actions that can significantly reduce damage to the company. Additionally, the platform provides a ransomware timelapse, showing how the different ransomware groups have grown and new ones taking the top spot.

About HackNotice

HackNotice is a security awareness platform that helps organizations build a security culture by building strong security habits with each employee. The platform increases security awareness in companies through real-time alerts, around-the-clock monitoring, and actionable recovery recommendations. Building an average of six security habits per employee, HackNotice provides employees with the information and actions they need to protect their digital identities. Founded in 2018, HackNotice is located in Austin, TX. For more information, visit www.hacknotice.com .

