PodcastOne And REELZ Extend Partnership For Fifth Straight Year And Launch True Crime Series, Sex, Lies & Murder For 40 Episodes

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that they have extended their podcast production partnership with REELZ to launch Sex, Lies & Murder, the latest True Crime podcast in a series of shows co-produced by the two media companies. The podcast debuts October 27, 2021 on PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Facebook and wherever podcasts are heard.

Sex, Lies & Murder podcast episodes feature the real stories of sex driven crimes that have rocked communities. These are the stories of a suburban housewife who becomes a killer. A church pastor who has extramarital sex then his wife joins the dearly departed. It's a soccer mom who is found dead and police uncover her double life as a midnight escort. Who's next? And who has something to hide?

"We couldn't be more thrilled to continue our long standing relationship with REELZ through our latest podcast Sex, Lies & Murder. Listeners and advertisers alike know that our REELZ branded programming is edge of your seat content that the podcast world is hungry for and we are excited to deliver," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

In celebration of the partnership extension with REELZ, PodcastOne will be re-releasing Autopsy: The Last Hours of..., a podcast that explores controversial and mysterious deaths of celebrities and people whose untimely deaths were often surrounded by elements of shock, scandal and intense media attention. Hosted by renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter, the podcast leans on crucial medical evidence from the actual autopsies while interviews with friends, family and experts shed light on the events that led to the celebrity's death, aiming to put an end to the mystery. Copycat Killers, similar to its TV version, looks behind the headlines of real-life grisly cases that copy or are inspired by memorable crimes seen in Hollywood movies, TV shows and in pop culture. Murder Made Me Famous, hosted by crime reporter Steve Helling, examines the stories of notorious killers like Osama Bin Laden, "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski, and drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

PodcastOne's existing True Crime programming includes top rated podcasts such as Bad Bad Thing from award winning journalist and documentarian Barbara Schroeder, A&E's Cold Case Files based on the iconic and Emmy nominated television program, Killer Genes from Emmy nominated investigative journalists Melissa McCarty and Kelly McLear, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, This is MONSTERS, Court Junkie, Underworld, Final Days on Earth and WTOP's American Nightmare.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.38 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull'' Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Jay Cutler, Brett Favre, Robert Horry and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , PPVOne, Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne which generates more than 2.38 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveOne as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

