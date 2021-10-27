Win Stuff
Grainger Declares Quarterly Dividend

Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Grainger (NYSE: GWW) today declared a cash dividend of $1.62 per share payable on December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 8, 2021.

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America (N.A.), Japan and the United Kingdom (U.K.). For more information about the company, visit invest.grainger.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grainger-declares-quarterly-dividend-301409925.html

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.