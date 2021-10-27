Dover President and Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Virtual Baird Global Industrial Conference

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will speak at the virtual Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 9:40 am ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on dovercorporation.com, and the replay will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contacts: Media Contact: Andrey Galiuk Adrian Sakowicz Vice President – Corporate Development Vice President – Communications and Investor Relations (630) 743-5039 (630) 743-5131 asakowicz@dovercorp.com agaliuk@dovercorp.com





Jack Dickens

Director - Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover