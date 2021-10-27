NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astara Capital Partners ("Astara"), a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Athos Zakou has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Astara Capital Partners Expands Team with Strategic Hire

Mr. Zakou will oversee all finance, accounting, tax, technology and operational areas of Astara as the firm continues to grow. Mr. Zakou has over 20 years of experience working in finance, accounting, and general management at leading alternative asset managers. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer at Gamut Capital Management where he established and managed that firm's financial and operational functions. Prior to Gamut, he was the Controller of the private equity business and the management company at Tiger Global Management.

Michael Ranson, Managing Partner of Astara, commented "Athos is a very experienced executive and helped create the infrastructure at his prior firms that positioned them for growth and success. As Astara grows its portfolio and develops its human and capital resources, Athos will play a significant role in building our infrastructure and processes to support our growth."

"Joining Astara at this point in its evolution is an exciting opportunity for me," said Mr. Zakou. "I've enjoyed helping build businesses at my prior firms. Astara is off to a strong start and I look forward contributing to its success."

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging and converting, food, building products, forest products, and industrial manufacturing, distribution, and services. More information about Astara can be found at www.astaracapital.com.

