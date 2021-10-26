Minsur S.A. Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of its 6.250% Senior Notes Due 2024

LIMA, Peru, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minsur S.A. (" Minsur "), a corporation organized under the laws of Peru, announced today that the previously announced tender offer for cash (the " Offer ") for any and all of its outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP Nos. 60447K AA8 and P6811T AA3) (the " Notes ") expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (4:00 p.m., Lima time), on October 25, 2021.

According to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc. (" D.F. King "), the information and tender agent for the Offer, US$46,474,000 aggregate principal amount, or 24.93%, of the total Notes outstanding was validly tendered prior to or at the expiration of the Offer and not validly withdrawn. This amount includes those Notes validly tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, dated October 18, 2021 (the " Offer to Purchase "), and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (as these terms are defined in the Offer to Purchase and, collectively, the " Offer Documents ").

Minsur will accept for payment and settlement all of the Notes that were validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date or tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures. Payment for tendered Notes is expected to be made on October 29, 2021, by Minsur in its sole discretion.

Minsur has engaged BofA Securities, Inc. and Santander Investment Securities Inc. as the Dealer Managers for the Offer. Persons with questions regarding the Offer should contact BofA Securities, Inc. at +1 (800) 714-3305 (toll-free), +1 (646) 855-8988 (collect) and/or Santander Investment Securities Inc. at +1 (855) 404-3636 (toll-free), +1 (212) 940-1442 (collect).

The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the Offer Documents, copies of which are available at the following web address: www.dfking.com/minsur, or may also be obtained from D.F. King, the Information and Tender Agent for the Offer, by contacting D.F. King at +1 (800) 714-3305 (toll-free) or +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect), or email minsur@dfking.com.

This press release is not an offer to sell the Notes or any securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy the Notes or any securities of Minsur or any of its subsidiaries, nor will there be any sale of the Notes or any other security of Minsur or any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Please refer to the Offer Documents for a description of offer terms, conditions, disclaimers and other information applicable to the Offer.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Minsur's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Minsur's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, Minsur does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors. No assurance can be given that the transactions described in this press release will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions.

Contacts: Minsur S.A.

Jr. Bernini 149, 501-A

San Borja – Lima

Perú

+(511) 215-8330

