FoxyAI Wins 2021 API World Award for Best in API Infrastructure FoxyAI's PropTech SaaS is recognized by API World's veteran advisory board for its industry-leading API design and documentation platform in Visual Property Intelligence.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxyAI, a B2B PropTech leader in real estate visualization and property intelligence, is excited to announce that its Visual Property Intelligence API has won a 2021 API Award in the Best in Home APIs category. The 2021 API Awards celebrate the incredible technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the API & microservices industries and use by a global developer community.

The 2021 API Awards were selected from hundreds of nominations, and the expert-led API World Advisory Board has selected the Visual Property Intelligence API based on three criteria: (1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the API industry; (2) general regard and use by the developer & engineering community; and (3) being a technical leader in its sector for innovation.

"FoxyAI's Visual Property Intelligence API is helping developers & engineers to build upon the backbone of the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services. Today's cloud-based SaaS software and hardware increasingly is powered by an open ecosystem of API-centric architecture. FoxyAI's win here at the 2021 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the API Economy," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of API World & the 2021 API Awards.

By taking manual infrastructural complexity out of the picture, FoxyAI empowers teams of all levels of technical proficiency to generate visual property intelligence that provides a wholistic landscape to assess property condition accurately. "FoxyAI's API development is leading the way in providing PropTech intelligence, and we are thrilled to be honored for our outstanding API along with Visa, IBM, DocuSign, SmartBear and all the other outstanding category winners," said Vin Vomero, CEO, FoxyAI.

The 2021 API Awards will be presented at the 2021 API Awards Ceremony during API World 2021 Virtual (Oct 26-28, 2021), the world's largest API & microservices conference & expo -- and the largest event for the API economy -- now in its 10th year, with over 4,000 attendees.

About FoxyAI

Founded in 2018, FoxyAI is a leading B2B proptech in real estate visualization and property intelligence. The company utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence and computer vision to convert everyday real estate photos into actionable data. FoxyAI's suite of Visual Property Intelligence tools, all available through its API, can instantly compute quality and condition, renovation costs, detect objects and materials, and more. For more information on FoxyAI visit: https://foxyai.com/.

