DetectaChem Launches Groundbreaking Trace Fentanyl Test Strip

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DetectaChem, the global leader in innovative portable threat detection solutions used extensively by the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Homeland Security, law enforcement and first responder agencies around the world, today announces the launch of a revolutionary ultra-low sensitivity Fentanyl Test Strip for law enforcement, paramedics, other first responders and the general public.

New low-cost, high-sensitivity fentanyl test offers powerful detection capability for the evolving opiate crisis.

Fentanyl remains the top opiate threat devastating communities and posing significant exposure risk to first responders. To complicate this threat, the fentanyl landscape has changed with new, more potent analogues requiring lower testing limits of detection. First responders are faced with the challenge of equipping their departments with testing capabilities to match the evolving fentanyl threat while also prioritizing safety.

The new MobileDetect Fentanyl Test Strips are the easiest, fastest and most accurate way to detect ultra-low nanogram trace amounts of fentanyl in packaging, pills, on surfaces and more. This highly sensitive test can supplement and enhance the MobileDetect [MDT] Multi-Drug Test capabilities or be a single solution solely for fentanyl detection.

"Fentanyl tests that were effective just a few years ago now have challenges with new analogues and lower limits of detection required for laced pills and powders," says DetectaChem COO, Travis Kisner. "We challenged ourselves to develop a new test that would meet the current needs for trace fentanyl detection."

The MobileDetect Fentanyl Test Strips detect low trace amounts of fentanyl and its major illicit analogues, such as Carfentanil, Acetyl Fentanyl, Butyryl Fentanyl, Remifentanil, Ocfentanil, Sufentanil, p-Fluoro Fentanyl, Furanyl Fentanyl, Valeryl Fentanyl, 3-Methyl Fentanyl and more.

"We are excited and proud to provide an affordable and highly accurate test for first responders with true trace level fentanyl detection capabilities," Kisner continued. "Unfortunately, this crisis is not slowing down, so our best defense is better, safer testing for our men and women on the front line."

The new MobileDetect Fentanyl Test Strips are available for purchase now on the DetectaChem Store.

About DetectaChem Inc.

Established in 2005, DetectaChem is a Texas, USA-based manufacturer of rapidly deployable, handheld, intelligent and easy-to-operate threat detection systems used around the world. DetectaChem is a proud supporter of the U.S. military, law enforcement and all first responders. More information at www.DetectaChem.com.

Press Contact:

Bryan Beaty

BBeaty@DetectaChem.com

+1.855.573.3537

Drug & Explosive Detection

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DetectaChem