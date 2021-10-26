Agilent Announced as My Green Lab's First 'Transformative Level' Sponsor and First Sponsor of the My Green Lab Certification Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that it has undertaken the highest sponsorship level of My Green Lab—Transformative Level—as the first institution to do so. Since 2019, Agilent has proudly partnered with My Green Lab, the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of scientific research.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8909351-agilent-technologies-my-green-lab-sponsor/

Sustainability is becoming a critical strategic element in science and industry, and there is a growing need for labs to consider their environmental responsibilities. Finding ways to reduce environmental impact through the purchase of more sustainable equipment, known as green purchasing, is increasingly important to decision-makers.

My Green Lab was formed in 2013 to lead and unify scientists, vendors, designers, energy providers, and others in a shared drive to improve the social and environmental responsibility of scientific research. My Green Lab's mission is to build a culture of sustainability in science to transform the industry into a global leader in environmental sustainability. Through education, community engagement, and market-leading certification tools, My Green Lab inspires the scientific community to integrate sustainability into everything they do.

"Innovation is at the forefront of Agilent's core values. For the past 20 years, we have focused on continuing to innovate through differentiated laboratory solutions," said Darlene Solomon, Agilent senior vice president, and chief technology officer. "Environmental sustainability drives many of our innovations, enabling us to be a more holistic partner for our customers, helping them meet their own sustainability goals while at the same time increasing their productivity, lowering costs, and making their labs safer, healthier environments in which to work."

"My Green Lab's ACT label was designed to address the needs of both scientists and procurement specialists for clear, verified third-party information about the environmental impact of laboratory products," said James Connelly, My Green Lab CEO. "By emphasizing Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency, or ACT, around manufacturing, energy and water use, packaging, and end-of-life, ACT makes it easy to make greener purchases."

Agilent is continuously working to reduce its environmental footprint. Major Agilent product lines have already been awarded My Green Lab's ACT labels, with more planned. Agilent's research and customer labs in the USA and Europe are also undergoing My Green Lab Certification to improve their operations.

A critical element of the partnership is that Agilent is the first company to sponsor the My Green Lab Certification program, which was recently named as a crucial indicator of progress for the UNFCCC High-Level Climate Champions' 2030 Breakthroughs campaign. In the lead-up to the COP26 Climate Change Conference that begins next week, the My Green Lab Certification program was chosen as a key criterion to help pharmaceutical and medical technology companies achieve the goal of a zero-carbon world by 2050. My Green Lab Certification is considered the global standard for laboratory sustainability best practices. The program provides scientists and the teams that support laboratories with actionable ways to make meaningful change. To date, My Green Lab Certification has supported over 700 labs in a range of sectors, engaging over 5,000 scientists from 30 different countries.

Agilent is transparent in its ambitions, providing external verification for its sustainability progress. For seven consecutive years, Agilent has been named as one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the world and has ranked in the top three of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the US for three consecutive years.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent is a leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering innovative technology solutions that provide trusted answers to researchers' most challenging scientific questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Naomi Goumillout

Agilent Technologies

+1.781.266.2819

naomi.goumillout@agilent.com

View original content:

SOURCE Agilent Technologies