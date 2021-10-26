Achronix Demonstrates Speedster7t High-Performance Interfaces

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, demonstrates industry-leading capabilities of Speedster®7t FPGAs. In a series of product videos, Achronix demonstrates the Speedster7t AC7t1500 innovative features, including PCIe Gen5, 400G Ethernet, DDR4 and GDDR6 memory interfaces and the 2D network on chip (2D NoC). The demonstration videos posted to the Achronix website show:

400G Ethernet interface on the VectorPath™ accelerator card. This design creates and sends 4 million packets, looping the packets back into the 400G Ethernet interface to successfully validate that data was correctly transmitted and received.

PCIe Gen4 x16 interface on the VectorPath accelerator card connected to a host PC. This design writes data from the host PC through the AC7t1500 to the GDDR6 memory interface and then validates that the data was successfully written and read from the external memory.

PCIe Gen5 x8 interface, which is the fastest PCIe interface available on any FPGA today. The interface is validated using a PCIe exerciser.

DDR4 memory interface on the VectorPath accelerator card running at 3,200 Mbps. In this demo, data is generated in the AC7t1500 and written to the external memory and then read back and validated that the read and write transactions were successful.

"Speedster7t FPGAs deliver the industry's highest-speed Ethernet, PCIe and memory interfaces. All of these high-performance interfaces can be connected to the Speedster7t 2D NoC, allowing high-bandwidth data to be moved between the different interfaces and the FPGA fabric — all while reducing FPGA logic resources, power consumption and congestion that otherwise makes timing closure difficult," said Steve Mensor, VP of Sales and Marketing at Achronix. "The Speedster7t AC7t1500 FPGA demonstrated in these videos has been shipping to customers since March of 2021 and will be production qualified at the end of this year."

Achronix has secured fab capacity and packaging inventory in order to maintain short lead times relative to other semiconductor providers. Customers starting new designs or looking to redesign existing programs can take advantage of Speedster7t FPGA availability today.

Check out these demos at www.achronix.com/demo-videos.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath™ accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

Achronix and Speedster are registered trademarks, and Speedcore, Speedchip, and VectorPath are trademarks of Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their prospective owners.

