Walker & Dunlop Adds New Nashville Investment Sales Team, Bolsters Presence in Atlanta with Key Team Member

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its multifamily property sales team in Nashville, Tennessee with the addition of Managing Directors Russ Oldham and Brett Kingman. Messrs. Oldham and Kingman will join Robbie O'Bryan and the existing Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales (WDIS) team in Nashville. With the expanded presence in Nashville, Managing Director Telly Fathaly will assume a key leadership role in Atlanta, joining WDIS Executive Vice President Kris Mikkelsen, Managing Directors Pat Jones and Kyle Palmer, and Director Chris Goldsmith to contribute to Walker & Dunlop's continued growth in the Southeast.

Mr. Mikkelsen commented, "Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales has experienced fantastic growth and now has a presence in seventeen of the twenty most actively traded markets in the country. We continue to focus on industry leading talent that embraces a collaborative and client service-centric approach to property sales. Telly was responsible for building our competitive presence in Nashville from scratch and I couldn't be more excited to have him return to Atlanta and work more closely with myself and the team here. Russ and Brett are two of the most respected property sales professionals in the Southeast and market leaders in one of the country's most dynamic centers of growth. We believe their addition, in combination with the existing W&D team members across Texas, Florida, Atlanta, and the Carolinas, creates a superior Sunbelt footprint to help advance the business objectives of W&D's most valuable clients. We remain focused on growing our annual multifamily property sales volume to over $25 billion by 2025, and the addition of this team plays directly into our success."

"We are very excited to join Walker & Dunlop's growing property sales platform," stated Mr. Oldham. "The company's leadership position in the multifamily industry, combined with its market-leading technology and best-in-class brand, will be hugely accretive to our overall business and clients."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Oldham and Mr. Kingman led the Investment Properties Multifamily group of CBRE where they focused on the exclusive listing and sale of multifamily properties throughout Tennessee and the mid-South. At CBRE, Messrs. Oldham and Kingman have assisted both institutional and private clients in nearly $8 billion in multifamily transactions throughout the region.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in multifamily property sales, having completed $4.7 billion in property sales volume in the first half of 2021, a 117% increase over the same period in 2020. The firm was also the top provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and lending over $24 billion for multifamily properties in 2020. For information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, listen to our Driven by Insight podcast.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop, and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology enables us to meet any client need – including financing, research, property sales, valuation, and advisory services. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

