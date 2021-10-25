KORE Announces Launch of Connected Health Telemetry Solution that Simplifies Remote Data Capture for Healthcare and Life Sciences Applications

Innovative solution from KORE enables remote patient monitoring, clinical drug trials, and medical equipment diagnostics customers to adopt a standardized data telemetry solution that is secure, regulatory compliant, scalable, and cost effective

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE (NYSE: KORE), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), unveiled today a new Connected Health solution that enables customers to quickly incorporate the data telemetry component into their overall Connected Health offering, allowing their resources to focus on their primary business objective and value proposition.

New KORE solution will accelerate the time-to-market and adoption of large-scale remote patient monitoring initiatives, globally

"Orchestrating the data telemetry from patients, clinical trial participants, medical devices, and sensors is challenging," said KORE's EVP of Connected Health, Bryan Lubel. "Most connected health providers are forced to develop their own telemetry solution, when in fact, their real expertise is developing the analytics, workflow, care delivery optimization and use of the data to improve patient care and outcomes. We believe this solution will accelerate the time-to-market and adoption of large-scale remote patient monitoring initiatives."

KORE Connected Health Telemetry Solution™ (CHTS) is the next evolutionary step for remote data capture and was developed in response to heightened demand for remote patient care and monitoring. Over the last 24 months, the pandemic has emphasized the need for cost effective and efficient connected health monitoring. Remote patient monitoring service providers, provider networks, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) and medical device OEMs have been seeking ways to accelerate and scale their remote monitoring initiatives.

CHTS provides integrated device management, secure BLE pairing of medical sensors with a cellular gateway, and secure data routing to a compliant temporary data repository that easily integrates connected health data into customer applications. Now, companies can get help with hardware selection and validation, access to a robust suite of supported medical devices and sensors, BLE pairing and device management at scale, network security that addresses cybersecurity issues and data telemetry as well as all regulatory and compliance controls.

In creating CHTS, KORE consulted with several healthcare and life sciences customers to address the common challenges and needs facing the industry. KORE's customer Actigraph, the clinical research community's most experienced provider of medical-grade biometric monitoring technology, is currently in pilot with CHTS.

"The data telemetry component in healthcare and life sciences is complex, highly regulated, and difficult to scale. In addition, the current economics can be a barrier to market growth," said Jeremy Wyatt, CEO of Actigraph. "KORE's CHTS will improve our ability to focus on helping our customers make better informed clinical decisions and alleviate the burden of managing the complex data telemetry challenge."

KORE will be showcasing a full demo of the Connected Health Telemetry Solution in booth #1531 at Mobile World Congress – Los Angeles from October 26-28, 2021. Additionally, KORE will be hosting an informative Xtalks webinar on November 19, 2021 titled "Overcoming the Challenges of Implementing Connected Health Telemetry Initiatives".

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

