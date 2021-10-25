AGNC Investment Corp. Elects Andrew Johnson to its Board of Directors

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Andrew Johnson to the Board effective October 21, 2021. Mr. Johnson will serve as an independent director on the Company's Audit Committee. With his appointment, AGNC's Board of Directors now consists of nine members, including seven independent directors.

"We are thrilled to announce the election of Andy to our Board and believe that his extensive background in fixed income products, significant senior leadership experience in the financial industry, and focus on enhancing diversity and inclusion will further strengthen our Board. On behalf of the Board, I welcome Andy and look forward to his future contributions and insight as we work to continue to create long-term value for AGNC stockholders," said Gary Kain, Executive Chair of AGNC's Board.

Mr. Johnson has over 20 years' experience leading teams focused on fixed income investments. Mr. Johnson served as Managing Director, Head of Global Investment Grade Fixed Income and Chief Investment Officer for Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC and Neuberger Berman Fixed Income LLC from 2009 to 2019. Since then, Mr. Johnson has served as the Senior Diversity and Inclusion Leader at Neuberger Berman Services, where he is leading Neuberger Berman's efforts to improve diversity and inclusion in its workforce. Prior to his roles at Neuberger Berman, Mr. Johnson was a Managing Director, Co-Head Investment Grade Fixed Income and Chief Investment Officer at Lehman Brothers Asset Management, LLC from 2003 to 2009. He currently serves as a Non-Interested Trustee on the Board of Trustees of certain mutual funds advised by Hartford Mutual Funds, Inc. Mr. Johnson holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago and a MSEE and BSEE from Illinois Institute of Technology.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:

Media Relations - (301) 968-9303

Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

View original content:

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.